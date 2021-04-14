4 tips to plan the ultimate Freedom Day weekend

If you don’t have plans for Freedom Day on April 27, or the long weekend if you've taken a few days off, then read on. Samantha Wright, the founder of Tech Girl in South Africa and international esports shoutcaster, shares a few tips to make your trip memorable: Samantha Wright, the founder of Tech Girl in South Africa and international esports shoutcaster. Picture: supplied. 1 Take the (shorter) road less travelled Avoid crowded places and visit the province’s local areas, like a hiking trail or a park not far from home. These unchartered spaces can offer a tranquil environment providing that much-needed feeling of being away from the hustle of daily stresses. Be sure to wear your mask and carry your sanitiser. “There's no harm in visiting locations that aren’t known as the traditional getaway spots. Those tend to be some of the country’s best-hidden gems and can make the holiday memorable," said Wright.

2 Places should have a safety stamp of approval

If you’ve made plans to go out to an establishment with a small group of friends or family, make sure whichever place you’re visiting has the recommended health and safety protocols in place.

Look out for hospitality and entertainment providers that adhere to the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) protocols for your safety, and the safety of other guests. These establishments have the World Travel and Tourism Council's Safe Travels Stamp of approval, courtesy of the TBCSA.

3 Virtual can still be lekker

The long weekend is a great reason to get together with friends and family, but there’s no reason why you can’t do so virtually.

More and more events have moved online in recent months, and tons of platforms are available to connect you with friends and family, from Zoom to WhatsApp, Skype or Google Duo. If video isn’t ideal for everyone, then you can set up a free conference call line where everyone can dial in. You can even theme the virtual connection with different destinations.

4 Drive safely

If you’re going to be driving for an outing, make sure to take the necessary steps to stay safe and alert, including putting your car through a safety check to ensure it's in tip-top shape. Wright said weekends and holidays are a great time to bond with family and friends.

“If you do have to travel somewhere, remember to stay alert, even if it’s a 20-minute drive. Play some games in the car, sing along to that playlist you’ve been compiling, and remember to keep your body and mind revitalised," said Wright.