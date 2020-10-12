4 ways to help you get rid of your fear of flying during the pandemic

Flying during the pandemic can bring many emotions, which may hinder us from stepping onto a plane. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that the risk of a passenger contracting Covid-19 while onboard appears very low. Dr David Powell, IATA’s Medical Advisor, said: "With only 44 identified potential cases of flight-related transmission among 1.2 billion travellers, that’s one case for every 27 million travellers. We recognise that this may be an underestimate but even if 90 percent of the cases were unreported, it would be one case for every 2.7 million travellers. "The figures were extremely reassuring. Furthermore, the vast majority of published cases occurred before the wearing of face coverings inflight became widespread,” he said. Here are some tips to get over your phobia:

Goals are important

If you want to explore, then do so responsibly. Write a list of goals you hope to achieve at your destination, whether it is visiting a tourist attraction or checking into a hotel. With goals in place, you are bound to step on that flight eager to explore a new destination.

Wipe down all the surfaces

If contracting Covid-19 is something that concerns you, wipe down all the surfaces, wear your mask and sanitise. Taking precaution will prevent you from contracting the virus. Airports and airlines are taking the necessary precautions to ensure that no travellers with symptoms board the plane.

Book the seat next to you

For peace of mind, you can book the seat next to you to social distance from other travellers. Most airlines are offering the option to block a seat at an additional cost.

It gets easier after every flight

You may fear the new process, but it gets better with every flight. Your first flight during the pandemic may seem scary, but it offers many lessons that can help you use on your next flights.