4 ways to make Easter weekend count

If you’re still wondering what to do for the long Easter weekend, worry not because we have the perfect suggestions on how to make your Easter memorable. Whether you’re planning on staying at home, taking a trip, or going out for a day, there are many ways to put an Easter bunny hop back into your step this year. 4 ways to have some fun this Easter Weekend. Beat the blues For the past year under lockdown, life has not been easy for many people. Banish the blues by hopping on down to Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront for its “egg-citing Easter” family-friendly lunch.

Its famous buffet an on-theme twist this year with a chocolate-inspired dessert offering will give you a good filling while you watch the dolphins play in the ocean.

Share a meal at home

Cook up a storm for the whole family. Get everyone involved by cooking. Some can help you chop the vegetables while you send others to Yebo Fresh to get you all the fresh ingredients might you need for a scrumptious meal.

Travel back in time

Being stuck at home has been depressing for many of us. Why not get out and take a road trip across the country? You can enjoy the outdoors at the Kruger National Park. Kruger Station is a family-centric lifestyle destination that oozes olde-worlde charm.

The refurbished railway station, once the gateway to the park by rail, offers something for everyone. You’ll find restaurants, bars, a 360° cinema where you can learn about the park’s rich history, a playground and, for those necessary sweet Easter, an ice cream café and a petit-four bar.

Explore your South Africa

One thing that the Covid-19 pandemic has offered us is the opportunity to explore our country since most countries don’t allow visitors. Use the time to take a tour or eat your favourite restaurant, or that highly recommended establishment you’ve heard so much about