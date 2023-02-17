Making self-care a part of your lifestyle is the best thing you can do for yourself. There are plenty of ways to practice self-care such as exercise, relaxation, saving money and positive self-talk, among other things.

For many, the new year symbolises a fresh opportunity to set and chase professional and life goals. However, while this is great for self-development, it can sometimes mean that you forget to prioritise self-care while chasing those goals. Self-care comes in so many different forms. For some, it might mean taking a day off work to spend time daydreaming or ticking niggling admin off your to-do list. For others, tending to oneself might include renewed financial planning or positive affirmations that boost confidence and self-love. Wherever you are on your journey, make sure to include self-care somewhere along the way and make it part of your lifestyle.

Here are four ways to incorporate self-care into lifestyle. At-home spa and massage An at-home spa treatment is a simple yet effective way to give back to yourself. Contrary to popular belief, it is surprisingly simple to create a spa-like atmosphere at home.

Simply find a designated area in your home that you would like to use as a relaxation space. Bathrooms are popular, but you can also transform the corner of a bedroom or living room with a few simple additions. Prepare the space by making use of calming scents, sounds, sights and delights. Herbal teas and fruit-infused water are calming and refreshing. For a quick treatment, Lerato Tlhame, spa manager at Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo, suggests wetting two hand towels, infusing them with a few drops of essential oils, and warming them in the microwave for 30 seconds. “Placing one on your neck and one over your eyes which will provide instant relaxation. If you have more time, try a warm bath with a few drops of essential oils, Epsom salts and a cup of coconut milk to nourish and rehydrate the skin,” said Tlhame.

Getting back to nature Time in nature has been proven to be good for your mental and physical well-being. Research shows that just 20 minutes in nature can significantly reduce cortisol levels – the stress hormone. Reduced cortisol levels, in turn, have a positive effect on your overall well-being. This is especially important for those living in busy metropoles, such as Johannesburg. Just a 4-5 hour drive away, the Kruger National Park, offers Joburgers a quick escape filled with an abundance of nature, wildlife and the bush.

Anton Gillis, CEO of Kruger Gate Hotel said if you’re looking for an extended holiday that will provide you and your family with a great escape from the pressures of everyday life, areas such as the Kruger National Park are certainly something to consider. “Here, not only do families receive prolonged exposure to stress-reducing natural environments, but it can be a learning experience for the children too, as they get to engage with the wildlife of the Kruger National Park,” said Gillis. Sticking to a budget

Outings with friends and family increase during the warmer seasons and with these so do our expenses. Consider putting a weekly budget in place to keep overspending at bay. Look out for free activities in your city, for example, South Africa is home to a range of national parks and conservation areas fitted with braai facilities and picnic areas. Have friends and family each bring a dish to enjoy potluck style, so expenses are shared among the group. Another suggestion is to look for an event that suits your budget. For example, set menu deals, buffets and brunches. Breaker's Brunch at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town includes both drinks, savoury meals and desserts.

This way you know that food, an abundance of drinks and entertainment is all at one set price and there's little risk of overspending if you have allocated this cost ahead of time. Travel for the mind, body and soul According to head of marketing and communications at online booking platform Jurni, Tshepo Matlou, wellness tourism or holistic travel is growing in popularity among travellers due to its therapeutic qualities.