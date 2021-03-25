5 activities to add to your adventure bucket list

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Hold your breath as you take a look at the five fabulous suggestions: Jump off one of the world’s highest bungy bridges Daring travellers can jump off one of the world’s highest bungy bridge, at Bloukrans Bridge. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Eastern Cape. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faceadrenalin-Bloukrans Bungee (@faceadrenalin)

Bloukrans Bungy uses pendulum bungee technology to ensure the smoothest bungee jump possible.

Jumpers are secured in a full-body harness, combined with an ankle connection. Despite the 200m drop, adrenaline junkies will enjoy astonishing views of the Bloukrans River valley.

Call 042 281 1458, 071 109 6872 or 071 248 5959 or email [email protected]

Get close to sharks

The South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal is one of the top shark cage-diving attractions in the country. Qualified instructors will guide you through the process.

The activity sheds light on sharks and other informative tidbits about the ocean. There are plenty of shark cage-diving operators on the South Coast. These include Cage Shark Dive.com in Umkomaas.

Call 039 973 2572 or email [email protected] Or contact the Shark Cage Diving KZN in Rocky Bay – call 039 978 1045 or email [email protected]

Go on a river rafting trip

If you are feeling adventurous, try river rafting. Vaal Adventures hosts half and full-day rafting trips just an hour away from Joburg.

The activity is perfect for the entire family and suitable for participants older than 8. Visit www.vaaladventures.com/riverrafting.aspx.

Be Tarzan or Jane during a forest canopy tour

The two-hour activity takes you to the lush forests in Hazyview. There are four tours a day and travellers need to complete 10 platforms. Participants meet at Perry’s Bridge Trading Post in Hazyview and complete the documentation before being kitted out and briefed.

Visit https://www.tours-tickets.co.za/.

Have a drink at The Highest Pub in Africa

The Highest Pub in Africa, on the border between South Africa and Lesotho, is a day adventure everyone should experience once in their life. The adventure starts in Sani Pass where you travel up the bumpy mountain to get to the pub perched 2 874m above sea level.

Make sure you carry your passport as you will need to get through border control. Enjoy your beverage of choice while you admire the splendid views.

Please note, the activity is dependent on travel restrictions, so call before you visit.

Call 078 634 7496 or email [email protected]