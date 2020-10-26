5 areas hotels need to prioritise during Covid-19 pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Hotels, BnBs and resorts are seeing a major upsurge in bookings since leisure travel has been permitted by the government. And, most of these establishments are thinking of creative ways to ensure that they keep guests safe and follow Covid regulations. There is a lot for accommodation providers to consider as they reopen their properties to guests. Stringent hygiene procedures and practices are more important than they have ever been. Entrances, check-in and check-out areas, reception desks, lifts, restaurants, public areas and, of course, guest rooms, must conform to regulatory hygiene standards to keep guests safe. Pure Clean Zone is a company that created an antimicrobial protective film that will assist the hospitality sector with Covid-19 safety precautions.

The company shares five areas hotels need to prioritise during the Covid pandemic:

The reception area

This is one of the first places guests come into contact with when checking into an establishment. Not only do frontline staff need protection, so do guests. They also need to be mindful of sanitising telephones, printers and other office equipment throughout the day.

The lounge areas

As check-in requires social distancing, many find themselves waiting in the lounge area. During this time they may touch armrests and other surfaces, which can be detrimental should someone have the virus. These areas need to be cleaned at all times.

Door handles

Door handles are frequently touched by multiple people and constant disinfection is imperative.

The restrooms

Toilets and towel rails are also high-risk areas with many people utilising them.

The restaurant tables

Accommodation providers also have restaurants where guests can dine. The tables in these restaurants need to be kept clean and disinfected after every use.