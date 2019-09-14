Looking for a honeymoon destination? Why not plan one with a bunch of millenials. Picture: Supplied.

Kele Scheppers, marketing manager for The Travel Corporation shares the "Contiki-moon" destinations that come highly recommended by honeymooners: Europe

Europe is popular with honeymooners. The “European Horizon” Contiki-moon option allows couples to explore eight countries. The 10-day trip takes them to Germany, the Netherlands, France and the Swiss Alps. Scenic drives along the Rhine River, a night-time tour of Paris and white-water rafting in the stunning Austrian Alps are among the experiences that can be enjoyed.

Italy

Nothing screams romance more than an Italian escape. The eight-day journey takes you to places like Venice, Florence and Rome, as well as smaller cities like Pia, Verona and the “Medieval Manhattan” of San Gimigano. Experiences on this “Italian Espresso” include visiting the Colosseum, the Vatican and the Trevi Fountain, a pasta-making class and a guided tour of a 16th-century Tuscan winery.

Turkey

You probably wouldn’t have thought of Turkey as a romantic place, but it offers several options for lovers. The Gulf of Gökova is a hidden gem, home to seaside towns, lush mountain views and picturesque beaches. Travellers will explore the gulf on a Turkish gulet boat for eight days with trips to Orak Island, Çökertme, Seven Islands and Cleopatra Island.

This trip doesn’t only allow you time to soak up the ocean views, but offers an immersive experience as you soak up the local culture during visits to the markets and villages.



Greece

For the adventurous honeymooners, Mykonos and Santorini should be on your bucket list. The nine-day trip on offer is famous for five things: the blue and white buildings, ancient sights, azure waters, buzzing party nights and lazy sun-soaked days.

Couples will feast on traditional Greek dishes and smash plates in the Plaka district of Athens, visit the main town of Fira and explore the cobbled streets of Mykonos on a guided night walking tour.

Austria

Looking for an unconventional honeymoon? Why not try an Austrian ski trip? The eight-day trip to the Austrian Alps of Tyrol is more than a ski retreat. In between hitting the slopes, you’ll get to enjoy themed party nights, a day trip to the home of The Sound of Music, Salzburg, and a stopover in a Austrian gasthof – a German-style inn or tavern.



