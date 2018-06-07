South Africans will be pleased to know that there are other destinations that have a weaker currency than South Africa. Picture: Pexels.

South Africans who find it difficult to travel where the US dollar and euro are the currency will be pleased to know that there are other destinations that have a weaker currencies than South Africa. Here are 5 great travel destinations that have weaker currency's than the SA rand:



Sri Lanka



Exchange rate: 1 South African Rand equals 13 Sri Lankan rupees (Rs)

Sri Lanka is an island nation south of India in the Indian Ocean, in Asia.

According to Numbeo, the world's largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries worldwide, travellers should expect to fork out around 250 Rs (R20) to 1,550 Rs (R123) at a budget friendly restaurant.

Travellers can expect to pay anything from 8833 Rs (R700) to 12 619 Rs (R1000) per a night at a 3-star-hotel. Luxury stays can cost anything from 25 236 Rs (R2000) a night.

Russia

Exchange rate: 1 South African Rand equals 4,93 Russian Ruble(RUB)

Russia, borders European and Asian countries as well as the Pacific and Arctic oceans..

South Africans would be pleased to know that they can get more for their money in Russia, especially since the FIFA World Cup will be hosted there this month. A meal in Russia will cost travellers between 500 RUB (R101) and 2000 RUB (R405).

Accommodation is priced from 2960 RUB (R600), depending on the grading of the hotel.

Thailand

Exchange rate: 1 South African Rand equals 2,55 Thai Baht

Travellers who visit Thailand will not only see some of the best landscapes in the world, they also get to save lots of money doing so.

Food can cost as little as 60 baht (R24) and the price depends on whether you choose to indulge in street food or at a fancy restaurant.

Accommodation is also cheap. A night hotel stay can cost anything from 1275 baht (R500) to 20 406 baht (R8 000) per a night.

Philippines

Exchange rate: 1 South African Rand equals 4,19 Philippine Piso

The Philippines is a Southeast Asian country in the Western Pacific that comprises of more than 7,000 islands. It is famous for its beaches and historical landmarks.

According to Expatistan, a site that look at the cost of living of a particular country, an average meal can cost around 271 Peso (R64.62). Accommodation can be priced 3356 Piso (R800) to 16 779 (R4000), depending on the grading of the hotel.

Nepal

Exchange rate: 1 South African Rand equals 8,56 Nepalese Rupee

Nepal is another South Asian country that offers travellers more for their rand.

Travellers can expect to fork out around 200 N₨ (R23.36) for a meal, according to Numbeo. As Nepal is known for its hiking and camping, travellers do not have to fork out much on accommodation, however, luxury hotels can cost up to 18 832 NRs (R2200) a night.



