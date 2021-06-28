5 destinations you can visit on a workation

TRAVELLERS can work pretty much anywhere in the world if there is high-speed wi-fi and a strong phone signal. Here are some top workation destinations to visit

New York View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York City ♥ (@newyork_world) This is among the top cities in the world. With its historic landmarks, shopping experiences and culinary delights, New York offers a workation like no other. Known as one of the most linguistically diverse cities, New York is home to more than 800 languages. You might want to spend a few weeks in the city as there are plenty of activities to add to your itinerary. In your free time, visit New York's famed attractions like the Empire State Building, Central Park, Rockefeller Centre, and The Statue of Liberty. The city is also home to some of the finest eateries in the world, including Kochi, Oxomoco and Hell's Kitchen.

Mauritius View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mauritius Tourism South Africa (@mauritius.za) Sun, sea and sand: that’s what a workation in Mauritius promises. Mauritius (pictured above) will reopen its borders in mid-2021. Travellers can work from their hotel pool, the white sandy beaches (they need their own portable wi-fi device) or in a luxury suite with glorious views.

Mauritius boasts a range of activities that incorporate history, culture, food and dramatic landscapes. After you have completed your meetings, explore Port Louis, Grand Baie, Mahebourg, Le Morne, Chamarel and Rodrigues. Depending on where you are based, travellers should discover the market scene, and soak up the sun on the island’s blue-flag status beaches. Thailand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THAILAND 🇹🇭 (@thailand) This is the playground for many digital nomads. The destination boasts world-class resorts, beautiful beaches, sustainable activities and tempting cuisine. Whether you work from a luxury hotel overlooking the Bangkok skyline or at a Phuket beach, you can turn any place into your office. Embark on island-hopping excursions, visit an elephant sanctuary, explore the markets and temples or go for a Thai massage in between your work schedule. If you have time, book for a cooking tour and go for a sunrise hike. Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai (@dubai) With world-class shopping, iconic buildings, tantalising cuisine, and a wide array of tourist activities, Dubai doesn’t disappoint on the experience front. As Dubai offers plenty to see and do, travellers need to plan their time effectively to balance work and leisure. Start by visiting famed landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain and the Dubai Frame, before embarking on half-day tours to the desert. The souks are popular for travellers, offering a range of items from spices to jewellery.

If you are travelling with the family, the city provides a range of child-friendly activities. Cape Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town | South Africa (@cityofcapetown) This is an award-winning city that provides a one-stop shop for all types of travellers. You can dabble in adventure, take half-day food and wine tours, marvel at the scenery, visit landmarks like Table Mountain and Robben Island, and more.