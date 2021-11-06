5 emerging trip types that motivate and inspire travellers

With the upcoming festive season, we remain enthusiastic about travel and are looking forward to making the most of their upcoming holidays. Travellers are now exploring new ways of experiencing destinations which have also given rise to different types of trips, they are most likely to take.

After having extended time apart from family and friends, new research by Booking.com, reveals the five emerging trip types that motivate and inspire travellers: Make waves at a beach destination After being cooped up at home over many months, beaches have become the perfect getaway as travel opens up again.

Travellers are looking forward to soaking in the sun and enjoying the sea this festive season. Be on the lookout for beaches that are off the beaten path to catch a wave. Find zen atop the mountains The never-ending question of one's preference for beaches or mountains is here to stay. The quest to explore and experience the mountains and their mesmerising views will prevail this festive season. Try to visit lesser-known mountain destinations.

An uphill getaway Often the best way to see a destination is on foot, interacting with locals and reaching remote vantage points for far-reaching views. The platform's research shows that 28 percent of Indian travellers are looking to celebrate this festive season by hiking up long trails and working up a sweat. Get in tune with nature and disconnect from the world for a while by exploring family-friendly hiking destinations. Take a walk on the wild side

As tourism opens up, travellers want to indulge in newer experiences while travelling. Going on a safari holiday is the fourth emerging trip type this festive season with 27 percent of Indian travellers wanting to experience incredible wildlife up close. Delving into the untamed and enjoying the astounding world of animals and birds in their natural habitat are memorable experiences travellers are looking forward to during the upcoming holiday season. Exploring the unexplored The excessive time spent at home during lockdown has made us realise the impact our actions have on the environment. The pandemic is not only changing our travel behaviour but also influencing our choice of destinations.