5 factors to consider before deciding what’s the better option – flying or driving?

These days, it’s difficult to decide whether or not we should drive or take a flight, because equally, it’s heavy on the pocket right? There are factors you need to consider before taking that long-deserved trip, which could make the load somewhat lighter.

The time factor The airport has taught many of us to stick to time, and often, we had to learn the hard way. Flying allows you to multi-task and manage your time. You can even grab a coffee or stroll in the stores.

But take into consideration: finding a parking bay, checking-in, going through security checks, boarding and exiting the plane, as well as waiting for an Uber. You’re at the whim of airlines. The cost factor When you choose to fly, there are factors such as hiring a car or Uber from the airport, and most airlines charge extra if you’re flying with a pet. Although having a car comes with servicing and wear-and-tear of tyres, it's still the best option.

And we know a little goes a long way. Going on a road trip with more than one person helps the financial factor. The hassle factor Both flight delays and traffic jams are whack. However, the chance of a flight delay is high. Statistics show only 80% of domestic flights are on time. And if you find yourself in traffic with a flight on the clock, you miss it.

Choose your choices! With driving, you can decide when you want to drive in order to avoid traffic jams. Picture: Deva Darshan/Pexels The fun factor Quality time is time well spent. A road trip brings time for good music, long chats and even a good nap and that 4 or 6 hours won’t feel that long. You can even enjoy good views and scenic routes while you at it. If you’re lucky enough, a first-class may be better, but overall, road trip, baby!

The eco-factor Driving is the greener option, depending on your vehicle and the route you take. Being behind the wheel of a fuel-efficient car generates far less greenhouse-gas emissions (e.g. 104 kg carbon dioxide) compared to flying, which generates around 184 kg of CO2 per passenger. If you drive an electric or hybrid car, or if you have several passengers, the environmental impact of driving is even less. Hopefully, this has helped you reach a decision, it definitely depends on the financial state you are in; because the wealthy will always choose the quicker and more expensive option.