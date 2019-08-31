Five handy travel apps when you're travelling overseas. Picture: Pexels

If you're preparing for your summer holiday, a sho't left or somewhere abroad, then it's best to be digitally prepared. The team at Cell C have compiled a handy list of travel apps that you can click on and count on when you're overseas.

Often a trip can hit a snag when you realise that you've forgotten to take an item that that you should have made a priority while packing - whether it’s a currency calculator, a translation book or a travel guide.

But these items can usually be bulky, taking up much-needed space in your luggage. Fortunately, your mobile device can provide a solution.

Hazel Chimhandamba, Executive Head: Marketing at Cell C says: "The ability to manage your spending while you’re enjoying your holiday is empowering."

A currency converter

XE Currency App for Android is the world’s most downloaded foreign exchange App.

It converts the currencies of over 180 countries and features real time exchange rates and historical charts.

It also stores the last updated rates so that it works offline. This simple to use App has been rated as one of the top 20 Travel apps on Google Play.

XE Currency App for the iPhone helps you convert every currency on-the-go with the XE Currency App for iPhone.

It offers live proprietary exchange rates and historical charts.

Plus, it stores the last updated rates so it even works when the Internet doesn't. With over 55 million downloads, XE Currency is the most downloaded foreign exchange app.

It has appeared as an app of the week on iTunes and has been featured by the BBC, the LA Times, CNN, and The Travel Channel!

A travel guide

The World Travel Guide App for Android covers the entire world, helping you locate landmarks and attractions even when you’re offline.

Once you state your desired location, you get access to basic navigation, things to see, eateries, hotels, and popular hotspots. Once you download the file it can be used without an internet connection.

The Triposo Travel Guide App offers comprehensive travel information for any destination in the world - from Aachen to Zimbabwe. In this iPhone travel guide you select the destination you are travelling to, download the content and use the guide offline during your trip. It's the perfect travel companion.

A language translator

iTranslate works in over 90 languages - meaning that you will never be misunderstood again.

It can translate dictation, and slows down audio playback to eliminate pronunciation errors. Ordering the correct craft beer from La brasserie will not be a problem again.

Download via the App and Google Play stores.

Emergency services

TravelSmart™ App – don’t go anywhere without this App because you never know when you may need emergency assistance in a foreign country.

Using GPS capabilities, TravelSmart provides you with contact numbers for emergency services in your location as well as a comprehensive list of hospitals in 129 countries. It also allows you to translate first aid terms and offers a list of common medications in a variety of languages.

Download via App and Google Play stores.

Markets and nightlife

The Musement App is a city guide that picks out interesting and unique local experiences in more than 350 destinations worldwide.

It is particularly known for its ticketing element, which makes it easy to book tickets for events and attractions. Musement is available on iOS and Android.