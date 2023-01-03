5 language learning tips for those gearing up for travel in 2023

As we close off the year and look forward to a new year, most are planning international travel and setting goals for 2023. When it comes to international travel, no one likes to look like a tourist and the best way to make the most of a trip abroad next year, is to learn a bit of the language first.

Whether you’re taking a loved one to Paris for Valentine’s Day, or hopping on a plane to Italy to lounge on the beach, you don’t want to depend on Google Translate every time you’re ordering a glass of vino, or asking for une petite baguette? Of course, language learning isn’t easy, and even harder to do it in a rush. Here are five language learning tips to help you gear up for exploration from language app Memrise’s founder, Ben Whately. 1. Take a few minutes to think up a character and personality for yourself in the new language

When you speak in the target language, think of it as a performance. Imagine you are performing and not yourself, in order to feel less self conscious. This will allow you to get in character. The more amusing detail you put into the character, the more fun you'll have with it and the more progress you'll make. It's liberating! 2. Pick 3 songs in your target language and learn to sing them before you go Songs include a lot of the most commonly used language, and pronunciation is easier to pick up when singing, so this will give you a huge head start. Try out Memrise’s immersive lessons based on hit songs and watch the videos first, then get learning the lyrics.

3. Make a note of the vocabulary you need to get through the conversations you have with with MemBot, our Language Partner Chatbot Learn that vocabulary, and only that vocabulary. MemBot's responses give you an accurate representation of how native speakers will talk, ensuring that you learn the exact words that you need to communicate in order to do the things you want to do. No more and no less. That is the most efficient route to satisfying progress. 4. Think of the situations that you are likely to be in when you are in the country

