5 life-saving tips on how to stay safe on South African roads this festive season

Road carnage, robbery, hijackings and thefts are common on and off South African roads. A recent 2021 study found that South Africa has the most dangerous roads in the world so it’s important for holidaymakers to take extra precautions to ensure they arrive at their destinations safely and make the most of their time with loved ones. According to Santam’s head of Personal Lines Underwriting, Attie Blaauw, the number of hijacking victims increased from 64 000 to 134 000 in 2021/22, further intensifying the call for holidaymakers to be extra vigilant when they are driving through cities and towns they are unfamiliar with.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen significant increases in the frequency and the average value of stolen and hijacked vehicles by more than 75%. In addition, our reports indicate that while we have known older vehicles with less sophisticated alarm systems to be the most targeted in the past, during 2022 we have seen a significant increase in the theft and hijacking of newer and more expensive vehicles,” said Blaauw. Here are five life-saving tips from Santam to keep motorists, and their vehicles safe this holiday season. Make sure your car is roadworthy

Before hitting the road during the holidays consider taking your car in for a safety check. Make sure your car is serviced before your trip to ensure your vehicle’s oil and water levels are high and that other systems function, such as lights, wipers, tyres and brakes. Arrive Alive recommends doing a comprehensive check at least two weeks before you leave to go on holiday, allowing time to do the required repairs without having to rush to mechanics and for automotive parts. Be aware of remote jamming

Naturally, while driving for extended hours, you’ll want to take a break and stop to stretch your legs, but make sure you park your car safely when doing so. Santam recommends that you make sure that your vehicle is parked in a well-lit, secure area, preferably with a security guard on duty. “When possible, park in a secure garage. Most importantly, when leaving your vehicle, be aware of remote jamming, which uses a device to stop the car from locking. So, always physically check your door handle that the car is locked, even if the alarm sounds,” said Blaauw.

He also advises that you ensure you test all remote devices and security systems at regular intervals so that if there are any faults, you can contact an authorised service provider to fix or replace the faulty system with a recommended device. Fill up your tank “This tip might sound obvious, but in addition to a punctured tyre or flat battery, very few things are as frustrating and dangerous as running out of petrol. So, keep a close eye on your fuel tank and top it up whenever you see a petrol station,” said Blaauw.

Blaauw said that while the GPS or road signs might say there’s another petrol station in 50km, it may be closed or there could be an unexpected delay on the road, like an accident or roadblock, so it’s just not worth leaving it to chance. Drive defensively According to Blaauw, you should expect the unexpected when driving on the open road. But, unfortunately, even if you’re driving cautiously, obeying the law, and doing everything right, there is always a chance that another motorist will endanger your life through reckless actions.

“That’s why you must drive defensively to stay aware of vehicles around you, potentially hazardous situations, and changing road and weather conditions. This method of driving will reduce the risk of collision,” said Blaauw. Install additional security measures Finally, Blaauw said that you must always be aware of your surroundings when you stop at a traffic light or a petrol station because of the significant increase in the frequency of stolen and hijacked vehicles.