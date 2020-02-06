5 minutes with Park Inn By Radisson's Monray Smith









Monray Smith, the General Manager for Park Inn By Radisson Cape Town Foreshore. Picture: Supplied. Monray Smith, the General Manager for Park Inn By Radisson Cape Town Foreshore, chats to Clinton Moodley about his career and his travels. Monray, congratulations on your success. Can you tell us what gets you up in the morning? The power “opportunity” brings and with that ensuring to seize each opportunity, create and deliver moments of change and make that count as a good day. My family also play a significant role in my life. Can you tell us about your first day working in the hospitality industry? What went through your mind? My first day was filled with an obvious sense of anxiety and excitement. Every new experience, such as meeting new people exploring the beauty and design in the building, delighted me with a sense of pride and accomplishment.

Can you tell us about a day in your life?

A typical day in my life starts with a cup of coffee at 6 am. I usually spend the day engaging and motivating colleagues and building relationships with guests. One of the most amazing parts of the day is when I meet a hotel guest who loves sharing their travel experiences. These kinds of interactions allow me to hear and learn about many different cultures and ways of life all around the world. Sometimes the most unforeseen scenarios can creep into any day, such as the unintended operational glitches or the sporadic requests. The best days end around the fireplace with good conversation and a cup of tea.

What are some of the challenges of running a well-known hotel, and how do you deal with them?

Some of the challenges rest in maintaining the ongoing healthy perception of the hotel and remaining top of mind within the market. Having a strong marketing team with a creative and innovative edge to streamline new ideas and remain relevant is a sure way to tackle any market concerns. We are in the digital era and driving technology innovation in your hotel offering allows efficient ways to improve bookers and guest experiences and certainly assists in resolving common challenges.

What do you hope to see in the travel and tourism industry going forward?

The future of travel and tourism is in the hands of key industry individuals who create memorable moments for all tourists. With more support and synergy with locals, the industry can grow to benefit smaller business and develop into more sustainable and responsible tourism experiences.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I would like to be in an entrepreneurial position. I see myself as being someone who drives change and upliftment in the tourism sector.

What are your must-have travel essentials?

A crisp white shirt, an adaptor plug, additional charging cable, map for incase the battery dies, a basic first aid kit and some toiletries.

What is your favourite travel destinations?

Indonesia, Bali.

How do you unwind after a long day?

Nature recalibrates me, so a walk on the beach, bike ride or even just a stroll through the forest makes me relax.

What was your most embarrassing travel experience?

After completing my studies, I signed up as a tour guide for a tour operator who planned trips out to the various tourists' spots along with the coast.

During one trip, I got seasick, so all I exposed the guests were the fish.

What is the motto you live by?

Keep pushing. New days bring new opportunities, make it count.

[email protected]