With the weather outside so delightful, we’re looking for opportunities to spend more time outdoors and ‘glamping’ seems to be the ultimate way to do just that. Branches are becoming heavier with sprouting fruit and sunshine is settling atop South Africa’s mountains and plains as we begin seeing the first signs of Spring in bursts of sight, sound and colour.

Since the season for exploring nature is upon us, there’s no better time than now to plan a camping trip. However, sleeping on damp, uneven ground and going days without a freshly cooked meal may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

But… there is a solution: glamping - glamorous camping - describes a style of camping with at-home comforts not traditionally associated with camping.

From plush inflatable couches to floating tents, here are 5 glamping necessities for the pampered campers:

Lotus Belle 16-Foot Outback Deluxe Glamping Tent

R40 940 from lotusbelle.com

In the age of glamping, tents that can fit an entire two queen-size beds are now a reality. With a door at the front and back, zippable mosquito nets, and a tall roof, the 16ft Lotus Belle looks like something out of a fairytale. Built to withstand rain, powerful winds, and heath it allows visitors to sleep closer to nature by fully immersing them in the environment they’re in - whether’s it’s near a lake, beneath a canopy of trees or on a mountain top.

The tent has been described as going beyond any concept of a glamping tent. It is a back to nature sanctuary of exquisite design. When sleeping beneath the stars, one can look up and observe the shapes and shadows of moonlight and trees, with the mesh windows allowing you to breathe in the fresh air and be connected to the earth whilst feeling safe and protected.

Tree Tent

R9 867 from www.tentsile.com

If you’re looking for more of a scenic view, or simply hoping to get away from the creepy crawlies that lurk down below, this tree tent provides comfort whilst you’re suspended in mid-air.

Able to accommodate 3 adults and their gear with space to spare, you can access its spacious interior through multiple entry points, and the tent includes integrated storage pockets, high-level gear loops and a central hatch for unrivalled accessibility. The unique design also offers a huge dry storage area under the tent.

Once set up, the tent is suspended, clear of the bumpy, cold or wet ground offering extra comfort and warmth. Unlike a regular hammock tent, the base of the Tentsile Stingray is flat, held taught by their unique three-point anchor system which uses ratchets to create tension avoiding the the unpleasantly saggy sleeping position of a traditional hammock.

Big Blo Air sofa

R9 546 from www.blofield.com

This stunning Big Blo range consists of air-filled couches and armchairs, inspired by the authentic Chesterfield. It combines the look, comfort and quality of the traditional sofa, with next-level Dutch design and mobility. So, whilst you glamp, everyone can stretch out on a plush lounge set and take in the beautiful surroundings with this home comfort.

The entire collection is available in the colours to suit your camping style: stone white, black and red. The Big Blo is made from robust UV-proof PVC with additional bottom vinyl protection, which makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor. An electric pump is included to inflate and deflate the Big Blo within minutes making set up a breeze.

Cooler

R15 135 from www.orvis.com

Camping often means having a delicious braai on the first night and then living off of tinned food for the remaining few days. You can head to the campsite in style with this ultra-chic leather cooler from Orvis. The hand-sewn, brown leather exterior of this cooler will stand out as a more stylish way to keep your drinks and perishables cool compared to plastic versions. This ostentatiously ornate container also comes tailored with a brass buckle closure and a leather strap, providing it with secure storage and the ability to transport the cooler easily.

Onja Stove

R2 149 from www.fruugo.co.za

This beautifully designed twin-burner gas stove is a real looker as well as a functional cooker. It's ideal for teaming with a luxury camping tent for some glamping action. The oak lid doubles as a chopping board to save you on space and it opens out from ‘flat’ into an X configuration to add stability and provide pan support.