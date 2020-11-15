5 reasons to ditch your loved ones and plan a solo travel trip in December

It has been a long year as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Destinations have since implemented strict regulations to prevent the spread of the virus. If you are planning a December break, then you should plan a solo trip somewhere you always wanted to visit. Here are five reasons why you should plan a solo travel trip in December: You need 'me time' 2020 will go down as one of the most stressful years in history, and many of us could use a break. Travelling solo allows you to enjoy your own company and prioritise yourself- whether you need to finish a book or take a long nap during sunset.

Makes social distancing a breeze

Travelling with groups of people, some who cannot retrace their steps can be an issue, especially those who do not wear masks can be stressful. Solo travel allows you to keep a distance from others and steer clear of any places that have large gatherings.

You make the rules

When you travel with a group, you have to play by their rules. You have to explore places that do not fascinate you or start your days later than usual as everyone is asleep. Being alone gives you time to enjoy things your way - whether you want to start your adventure before sunrise or zipline through a rainforest.

You save money

How many times have you heard the term "Let's split the bill" when out and about? Times when that friend 'forgets' their wallet at the hotel and you had to foot the bill?

Travelling alone allows you to save money- whether booking a room (some hotels offer single rates), dining or booking an activity. If you are a big spender and budget-defier, this tip probably doesn't apply to you.

You can plan your 2021

Sure, you yearn for a pool buddy or someone to take your pictures for social media, but group travel doesn't afford much reflection time.

Reflection time allows you to be alone with your thoughts, which ultimately give rise to new ideas and plans, which is ideal going into 2021.