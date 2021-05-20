5 skincare tips to follow when travelling

Travelling involves being exposed to new climate conditions, as well as different diets, among other things. These, in turn, may affect our skin.

Here are a few skincare suggestions for when you're travelling:

Apply a trusted antioxidant serum

Antioxidant serums help to prevent and heal sun damage, relax and soothe inflammation, reduce wrinkles and brighten the skin.

Ayanda Motau, a specialist dermatologist, suggests using a vitamin C serum while travelling. Vitamin C clears and moisturises dull and tired skin, giving it a more healthy glow.

Keep your skin hydrated

Don’t forget to drink water and moisturise. Find a moisturiser that is suitable for your skin type and stick to it. For puffiness under your eyes, Motau recommends using a healthy under-eye cream.

Carry facial wipes

Long-haul flights or drives will dehydrate or make your skin sweaty. Facial wipes will be handy. Cucumber-based products are best, since cucumbers have skin benefits such as treating dullness and reducing puffiness.

Invest in a quality cleanser

Cleansing is one of the most effective ways of maintaining healthy and vibrant skin. A cleanser ensures that the skin is free of dirt and impurities that can cause acne and spots.

Wear sunscreen

Excessive exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays can harm the skin in many ways, including dehydration, rash, and even skin cancer. When you're outside, experts suggest applying SPF 30 sunscreen every two to four hours, even on cloudy days.

Pro tip: When travelling, avoid trying out new skin products. Stick to your usual skincare regimen.