5 tips for a happy holiday with your pet

As the world slowly returns to life it’s exciting to know we can travel again. Living in South Africa, you can hop in the car and within a few hours you’re in the mountains, on a beach, exploring a forest or sun-seeking in the savannah.

The options are endless, and so many of these places are pet friendly too. It goes without saying that the most important thing to do before taking your pet – no matter what pet it is – is to check if your accommodation is pet friendly. Picture: Supplied Planning a trip takes a lot of patience. When you’re taking your pet with you, the checklist is a little different. The good news is, if you plan ahead and you’re sure of the steps, the journey can be plain sailing for all members of the family. Gavin Miller, managing director of Marltons, shares his top 5 tips to consider before you go on your holiday with your pet.

Check, check, double-check It goes without saying that the most important thing to do before taking your pet – no matter what pet it is – is to check if your accommodation is pet friendly. Don’t assume that just because you’re taking your hamster instead of a St Bernard you can simply breeze into your sea-facing flat. Many hotels and resorts have strict pet policies and you need to confirm that non-human family members are welcome and catered for. So be sure to contact the holiday resort before disappointing your pet.

Sort out your equipment Every pet, from a budgie to a boxer, needs their own special equipment: what they’re going to travel in, where they’re going to sleep, food and containers, and toys. In transit, make sure that your pet is crate-trained in their own area of security to ensure that you can drive safely. Ensure that you have all the leashes, collars or cages sorted for when you arrive. It’s a lot to pack, so plan ahead and make sure you don’t leave anything at home.

Pack a pet-specific supply kit Have a chat with your vet to make sure you have everything necessary for your trip – a general first-aid kit and additional items you may need along the way such as waste bags. Just as we enjoy nibbling on snacks while travelling, so do pets. Consider snacks and hydration along the way. Pets can easily get dehydrated when travelling, so make sure you pack extra water. And toys. Don’t forget toys.

Sort out their identification Preparing for worst-case scenario is also important. An unfamiliar place far from home is one of the worst places to lose your pet. Sort out your microchipping and make sure their collar tags are up to date. Make it as easy as possible for a good Samaritan to return your pet to you in case they go wandering.

There’s no place like home Yes, you’re going away, but your pet doesn’t understand this – all they know is the home they live in. Pack their favourite toys, blankets, bowls and beds so that once you reach your destination they have all the comforts of home around them and they can relax too. Holidays can be the best of times and memories made that include furry family members are priceless. All it takes is some extra planning and patience to make sure your time away is an unforgettable experience for all the right reasons. Here’s to an exciting and unforgettable holiday with your family!