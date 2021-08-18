5 tips for backpackers on a budget

If you are cash-strapped, Clinton Moodley shares some ways to save on your next backpacking adventure.

Before you embark on your trip, book some of your accommodation in advance, especially if you are travelling to more than one country.

This way, you get to shop around for the best deals. The last thing you want is to overstretch your budget because you are too tired after a flight to find accommodation within your price range. Camping and hostels are budget-friendly options. However, make sure your belongings are protected if you are staying communal-style.

It may be fun to meet new people, but make sure you are vigilant at all times.