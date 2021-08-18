5 tips for backpackers on a budget
Share this article:
If you are cash-strapped, Clinton Moodley shares some ways to save on your next backpacking adventure.
Book your accommodation in advance
Before you embark on your trip, book some of your accommodation in advance, especially if you are travelling to more than one country.
This way, you get to shop around for the best deals. The last thing you want is to overstretch your budget because you are too tired after a flight to find accommodation within your price range. Camping and hostels are budget-friendly options. However, make sure your belongings are protected if you are staying communal-style.
It may be fun to meet new people, but make sure you are vigilant at all times.
Walk where possible
Save cash by walking to destinations nearby. Along the way, you can pop in at a quaint coffee shop or get to know the locals a bit better.
Be mindful that some areas may be unsafe, so ask locals or staff at your accommodation whether walking is safe. Public transport in most destinations is reliable and cheap.
Eat local
Swop dining at restaurants for eating local. This means you can prepare meals at your accommodation (if it’s self-catering), grab street food at vendors, or dine family-style with other travellers at your accommodation.
You can also purchase fresh meals at grocery stores. Don’t skip meals if you are low on your budget as you are bound to find an inexpensive meal at your destination.
Enjoy free activities
Research the free attractions in the area. Various destinations offer free attractions that celebrate its culture and history.
Split the costs
Solo travel may be fun, but travelling in a group has its benefits. By splitting transport, accommodation and leisure costs, a group of backpackers not only save money but can experience the world with like-minded individuals.
Read the latest edition of IOL Travel digital magazine here.