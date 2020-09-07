5 tips to help solo parents make magical holiday memories with their children

Parenting solo? Whether you’re raising your little superstar on your own or sharing time with them on different schedules as a co-parent, you’re taking on one of the most challenging, albeit rewarding roles in life. Those hourly wakeup calls for a nappy change or a bottle – or even just an impromptu calming cuddle – can make “adulting" tough during the day when you need to work. Despite the challenges, creating opportunities to build amazing memories with your children is vital. Part of that is allowing them to experience new things, and there are few more valuable eye-opening and bonding experiences than travel. As daunting as the prospect of a long-haul flight or a road trip across the country coupled with the fact that you’ll be even more short-handed away from your support system, there are, thankfully, plenty of options to help you get some downtime while creating amazing memories with your children.

Here are five tips to make your next holiday experience memorable:

Share the adventure

Making memories on a holiday isn’t about how much you spend, it’s about how you share experiences with your little ones. Broaden your horizons as a family by trying out new foods, appreciate a new world by visiting important historical and cultural sites or expand your minds by learning a new language.

Whether you’re close to home or in a foreign place, each experience will create a milestone memory. Every parent would love to kindle the curiosity of their children in exciting new ways. On a trip, every experience is a bright new spark.

Travel smart

Travelling with little ones doesn’t have to be a scary experience. Planning travel time around their regular nap times can help settle them, as can packing a few familiar and favourite toys or a tablet pre-loaded with their favourite shows, for the elder ones.

If you’re flying, taking the time to carefully pick the airline you choose to fly with, depending on how they cater to children, can make all the difference on your trip. Flight attendants have seen it all before and are ready to lend a helping hand.

Be financially savvy

As travel costs can add up, one must ensure bang for their buck and value for their hard-earned cash. Keep an eye out for last-minute offers that often have great savings or plan your holiday in advance to get the best rates on hotels and airfares.

Catering for the kids

As much as it’s tempting to pack as much of your kid's familiar toys and items as possible, it can make getting around on your own rather frustrating. Modern child-friendly holiday resorts like Club Med offer all sorts of tiny creature comforts, from bottle warmers to prams and even child safety seats on airport transfers. Ensure that your resort is child-friendly.

Look after yourself

Taking some time out for a break from something as intense as raising a child on your own is vital for your physical and mental wellbeing. Whether you are a parent raising kids on their own or flying solo due to your significant other being unable to join you on a holiday, you deserve a holiday that offers you much-needed time to yourself. And the kids probably wouldn’t mind experiencing some crazy adventures and making new friends, either.