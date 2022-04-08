5 types of travel to try in 2022

From bucket list travel to embodying the power of ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ solo travel, here are 5 fun ways people are exploring seeing the world in 2022. 5 types of travel for 2022:

Mixing budget and luxury A combination of luxury and budget deals make this travel trend the perfect blend of glitzy and rugged. Whether you saved up for months or it’s spontaneous, it’s not often that we always have the finances to have the exact holiday of our dreams. As a result, people are more willing to rough it out in certain aspects of their travel in order to be able to afford more extravagant experiences. Whether it’s splurging at a spa or on a skydiving adventure and saving on food by eating in, in the end, it all balances out for a well-rounded holiday.

Travelling with a purpose View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIVE Volunteers (@givevolunteers) Although we’ve seen this movement evolve over the last few years, it’s coming into its own now as the savvy, environmentally aware, and socially conscious GenZ-ers reach adulthood. For the older generations, the last few years have forced us to reassess our lives – the things we value, how we spend our time and money and what brings us fulfilment.

With that, people are also looking to enjoy travel in more meaningful ways. Travel is an amazing opportunity to broaden your horizons through immersing yourself in new cultures, activities and ways of life. Additionally, when it comes to our next vacations, whether it’s domestic or international, people are aiming to make them “the trip of a lifetime.” Volunteer work also falls under this category as it can play a part in learning about a new community while also making a difference. Eat, pray, love

‘Eat, Pray, Love’ is a 2010 American biographical romantic drama film starring Julia Roberts and based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s 2006 memoir of the same name. The basic plot involves a newly divorced working professional leaving her job, friends and ex behind in a bid to “find herself”. The book and film have inspired people to travel solo without the confusing, forceful nature of life as well as other peoples’ opinions interfering with their true desires.

Statistics from Condor Ferries reveal that “single travellers make up 11% of the overall travel market” and that there has been a “42% increase in solo traveller bookings over the last two years”. There are many reasons why solo travel is appealing to more and more people across the globe. For one, it empowers you in reconnecting with yourself and explore your purpose. You also have free rein to plan your trip without the input of others. You will not be hampered by other conflicting schedules, differences of opinions or other personal constraints. Bleisure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Capital Hotels&Apartments (@thecapitalhotelsandapartments) Combining the words to create “bleisure”, business trips and travel for enjoyment are now becoming a huge deal within the tourism and hospitality industries. Despite the fact that this word was first coined in 2011, the Covid-19 pandemic showed us that we can work from anywhere in the world, and so that’s exactly what people have been doing. Now that borders are opening up and travel is once again becoming a top priority for people, bleisure is increasingly becoming more popular. For a variety of reasons, the concept of bleisure travel appeals to business travellers.

On a fundamental level, combining work with pleasure or personal hobbies aids in achieving a lot better work/life balance. This leads to greater job satisfaction as well as reduced stress, and a more positive outlook when it comes to travel for business. Bucket list There is a new sense of urgency when it comes to travelling. A thrilling form of travel is taking a vacation simply to tick off items from your bucket list. Whether it’s an adventure you’re seeking, a culinary experience of a lifetime or simply sight-seeing,