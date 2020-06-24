5 ways to save for your level 3 lockdown trip

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As the world of travel slowly opens in South Africa, many travellers are starting to plan their travels, even if that means staycations in their home city. Here are some tips on how to save for your level 3 lockdown trip: Decide on how much you want to spend Choosing a figure of how much to spend keeps one disciplined and helps them to choose activities and accommodation that suit their budget. To set a budget means to prioritise on what's important and not itineraries that will leave you in debt. Set daily spending limits

The most successful travellers know when to stop spending. Frequent travellers on a budget often set daily spending limits that they stretch throughout the day. These daily limits may exclude hotel accommodation or prebooked tours. Be realistic when you think of an amount. Try not to overindulge or frugal. There should be a balance to suit your pocket.

Shop for discounts

Before you book that luxury escape, look out for specials offered by accommodation, tour businesses and restaurants. You may find that the discounts offer more value for money than your first or second choice.

Be on the lookout for free tours or activities

Whether you stay in Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg, there's always something to do for free in these cities. Don't feel obliged to do something adventurous if it will put a dent in your finances. Rather plan similar free or inexpensive experiences.

Plan a splurge day

Yes, this statement may sound controversial, but treating yourself to a day of splurging (in moderation) will ensure that you are disciplined throughout your trip. Enjoy a splurge day towards the end of your trip to avoid overspending.

[email protected]