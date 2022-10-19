5 ways to stay hydrated while travelling

Yama Summer is here and we are ready to soak up the sun and the outdoor festivities, temperatures reach an average of 30°C in South Africa. High temperatures can lead to dehydration which can lead to various health issues. Hence, it’s important to stay hydrated, especially if you’re travelling.

“A couple of days away in the bush is a very popular getaway for many travellers, whether they’re locals, or international travellers. Many travellers like to include a safari experience in their travels,’’ says Sarah Watson, guest relations manager of Kruger Gate Hotel. When you’re on a road trip or travelling long hours to get to your destination your body can lose moisture, especially during hot periods. According to a Hydralyte article, travelling to another country where you are prone to trying new foods and drinks which could cause traveller’s diarrhoea which leads to dehydration.

‘’Also, air travel commonly causes dehydration due to the low humidity levels in airplane cabins. Prolonged heat exposure, excessive alcohol intake and food poisoning can also cause a person’s body to become dehydrated while travelling.’’ Here are ways to stay thirsty and hydrated on your travel adventure: Sip, sip, sip!

Don’t wait until your body is screaming for water, sip on water even if you’re not thirsty, by the time you feel thirsty, you may already be a bit dehydrated. Most of us can confess that when we’re on the beach we enjoy sitting in sunlight, whether we’re wearing a hat or not, the direct sunlight can cause dehydration. “On game drives, for example, where our guests often have sun streaming down on them, we always ensure that there is water available in the vehicles or just before departure to help them stay hydrated. Dehydration can be very uncomfortable, and even dangerous, especially to children and older adults,” Watson adds.

An article by Harvard University suggests that the best way to stay hydrated is to drink fluids gradually throughout the course of the day. This can help your body to maintain your electrolyte balance, ensure that nutrients and oxygen are carried to your cells, and protect your organs and tissues. Eat high water content fruit and vegetables

There are tasty ways to stay hydrated, and fruit and vegetables that are high in water can help you stay hydrated. It is advisable, especially for kiddies who play in the sun and waterparks for long hours, to pack snack box with various healthy treats. High water content fruits and veggies are; watermelons, berries, pineapples, peaches, apples, tomatoes, cucumbers and celery. It’s good on the eye and good on hydration. “An added bonus is that you’ll be getting the nutrients, vitamins and minerals that are packed into these fruits and veg,” says Watson.

Picture: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels Lather on that moisturiser Rather too much moisture then too little. Just like you can feel dehydrated from the inside, so can your skin from the outside. Keeping your skin moisturised plays a role in keeping you hydrated. Symptoms of dehydrated skin can look like: dull looking skin, dark circles and shadows around eyes, itchiness, fine lines/wrinkles, dry mouth, puffy eyes and increased sensitivity.

According to Dr Harish in SkinKraft article, “Products containing hydrating agents like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, urea and ammonium lactate can preserve skin hydration.” Coconut water Picture: Craig Adderley/Pexels This may be easier for some to swallow; coconut water, as indicated in some studies, is more beneficial than water for rehydration. It’s naturally high in electrolytes, which are important in maintaining the fluid balance in our bodies.

Additionally, coconuts are high in nutrients and antioxidants. So add a bottle (or a few!) of coconut water to your travel snack bag, healthy and hydrated! Say goodbye to dehydrating foods… for now Eating whatever you want on a trip has become the norm, however, salty and sugary foods can drain the water from your body, making it a big no-no. So, avoid, tea and coffee and fried and salty take-away foods.

“Also be careful of dehydration if you’re on a high-protein diet,” suggests Watson. “The body needs more water to metabolise the nitrogen that occurs naturally in protein, so your cells can lose water far quicker.” Whether you’re travelling via car or plane, drink and eat enough fluids, it would make your travelling experience less stressful. Better safe than sorry people. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.