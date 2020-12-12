5 ways to stretch your holiday budget

Whether you’re heading to a different city or staying close to home this holiday season, finding a way to save some cash is a priority for most. Here are five ways that are sure to make your holiday kitty stretch a bit further: Look out for those accommodation deals Covid-19 has particularly impacted the hospitality industry with many hotel rooms and other accommodation options standing empty thanks to lockdowns and travel restrictions. As a result, industry leaders are focusing attention on the domestic market, which is good news for South Africans seeking great deals for local holiday options. Check out your favourite accommodation spots to see if they are running any specials.

Cut costs with home cooking

If you’ve booked into self-catering accommodation, you might be tempted to eat out all the time or order something to avoid cooking.

But this can be a significant added expense for those on a tight holiday budget, so why not save by cooking at least a few meals in-house to keep your costs under control.

If shopping for yourself is just a stretch too far, look for cheaper alternative forms of dining.

Don’t miss out on those happy hour specials

What are holidays without cocktail sessions and sundowner drinks - but make sure you do your research about happy hour specials. No matter where you’re holidaying in South Africa, there’s sure to be a special - sometimes even for longer than the traditional one hour.

Of course, with the second wave, you should ensure that you visit places that are implementing social distancing. No half-price discount on drinks is worth putting yourself in danger.

Turn to locals for tips

What better way to find out about where to score some great bargains than from the locals who live in the city?

There are so many bloggers, vloggers and “influencers” who love to get out and about in their respective cities, and share their adventures and finds on their social media channels. Check out your local tourism bodies to see where is budget-friendly.

Cape Town Tourism, for example, has some excellent money-saving ideas with their Pocket-Friendly Cape Town series where you can get deals for less than R150.

Choose experiences over things

While you might be tempted to spend money on trinkets and mementoes, think carefully about whether this money would be better invested in an experience instead? Although your experience of choice may only last a few hours, it’s sure to deliver fun memories to treasure for a lifetime.

Airbnb Experiences, for example, has some unique ideas, such as cooking Cape Malay food in Cape Town, cycling through Johannesburg with an Airbnb Experiences host, or picnicking on the beach in Durban.

If you would like to travel the world from the comfort of home, you could even book an online experience with a host in another country.