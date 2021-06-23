5 ways to travel this school holiday
It’s that time again when the children go on holiday, and you are left to find ways to keep them occupied. Not to worry, here are five ways to enjoy the upcoming break with your family.
Explore your city safely
You can venture out safely within your city, whether it’s to the local museum, game park or something adventurous. Plan in advance and stay away from crowds. Check your local tourism agencies for travel ideas.
Go somewhere you have never been before
Treat your children to a mid-year break to somewhere they have never been to. Try to visit small towns and places with fewer people. You can plan an epic road trip from one province to the next or fly to the one you've always wanted to visit.
Spa days are in
Kids need pampering too, so why not treat them to a lovely spa treatment. Many spas, including Amani Spa and Wellness at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, offer specials for travellers during winter. Ensure that these spas are Covid-19 compliant.
Go on a safari
Head to a safari destination to enjoy views of the animals and take some time out for yourself.
Most lodges offer special clubs for the children while the parents lounge by the pool. The Kruger National Park, for example, is among the most visited safari destinations in the world. If you go, make sure you grab a bite to eat at Kruger Station.
Stay home
During the height of the pandemic, many travellers relied on virtual travel to keep their FOMO at bay.
If you don’t want to leave the house, perhaps book an Online Experience on Airbnb or take a virtual tour. Google Arts & Culture has recently joined forces with SA Tourism to launch the online exhibition South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise. The experience allows visitors from all over the world to explore South Africa’s breathtaking destinations. Visit g.co/sharesouthafrica