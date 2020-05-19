5 ways you can help the travel industry right now

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The travel industry globally has taken a knock due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how you can help the industry: Buy now, stay later Although hotels and other accommodation establishments are not able to accept guests at the moment, you’re still able to book now and stay later. Think of the upcoming winter months when it’s the best time to venture into the Lowveld for a wildlife safari, for example. Some accommodation spots have opened bookings for travellers and included cancellation policies. Travel online Airbnb recently announced the launch of Online Experiences, in a bid to allow people to explore the world from home, while also giving their Experience hosts a way of continuing to earn an income. From living rooms in New York to kitchens in Italy, there is something for everyone to enjoy. These Airbnb Experiences make for fun birthday gifts or even virtual date nights. It’s also a unique way to experience different cultures from the comfort - and safety - of home.

Write online reviews

Many of us are guilty of promising to leave a review once leaving a great restaurant, spa or tour and just not quite getting round to it. We’re often busy, and these things can slip our minds. Now that most of us have extra time on our hands, leaving online reviews on sites like TripAdvisor and Google could be the difference between someone booking for later or purchasing a voucher. It takes only a few minutes, and will really help support businesses who need it.

Postpone your trip

If you are in a position to do so, postpone your travels instead of cancelling them, especially if you have booked stays and experiences with small businesses. Refunds will be hitting the industry very hard, and every little bit that they are able to save would be helpful. Perhaps your destination would be just as beautiful in a different season, and this leaves even more time to plan ahead and find spots off the beaten track.

Support your local spots

This one is a win-win because you get to support a local business while treating yourself. Many restaurants are now open for deliveries, and cities like Cape Town and Durban are especially known for the great eateries. Now is a great time to support these spots, to ensure they stay open as our borders open up to welcome visitors again.

KZN’s renowned LivingRoom restaurant at Summerhill Estate will be accepting orders by way of a menu that changes once a week and includes baskets with selections of light meals and mains. In the Mother City, restaurants like FYN are also delivering their Experience Menu straight to your door, chocolate truffles included.







