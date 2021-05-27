6 packing secrets every traveller should know

Packing a suitcase is not everyone's cup of tea.

Some travellers leave their packing for the very last minute to avoid dealing with it.

When I first started packing my suitcase, I found the task almost impossible.

I didn't know what to take with me and what to leave behind.

I ended up overpacking and incurring additional baggage costs in the process. I soon found out that packing is an art and requires time and effective planning.

Here are some tips I've learned along the way:

Label your suitcase

The first thing travellers should do is label their suitcase.

This could be a distinctive luggage tag, a colourful ribbon or anything that can easily identify that the bag is yours.

There may be another traveller with the same suitcase as yours, so having the suitcase marked is vital.

I use a ribbon to identify my black suitcase.

If I don’t have a ribbon available, I use a string or stickers.

Pack reusable bags

Reusable bags (make sure they are environmentally friendly) come in handy when going on excursions to the beach, the pool or the supermarket.

I use them to store my dirty clothing, which comes in handy when I unpack my bag after my trip.

Packing cubes

Packing cubes are another nifty accessory.

I use them to store my cables and other electronics, underwear, sleepwear, and other items that do not require ironing.

Iron your clothes

Sure, it may require additional effort, but ironing my clothes saved me many times when the accommodation I stayed at did not offer an iron or wanted to charge exorbitant fees for staff to iron the items.

Alternatively, pack clothes that don’t require any ironing.

Pack your shoes and toiletries away from your clothing

I pack my shoes and toiletries in separate compartments from my pants and T-shirts. It keeps everything neat and reduces space.

I also find that everything is easier to find when assembling the day's outfit.

Plan your outfits

The best way to stop overpacking is by planning your outfits. Instead of throwing everything into one bag, plan your looks for the upcoming trip.

Use the destination's weather and your itinerary to guide your outfit choice. It can help if you take images of each outfit choice.