6 tips to keep safe while still having a blast on New Year’s Eve

As we all know, there are going to be crowds of people out, especially on New Year’s Eve. This means the roads will be busier, more alcohol will be consumed, and there is a higher risk to your safety and that of your possessions. Here’s how you can stay safe and have a good time.

Story continues below Advertisement

Don’t drink and drive Alcohol tends to make people feel more confident and brave, thinking they can drive when “lit”, but this one is a no-brainer. If you choose to drink, be responsible.

More on this 5 ways to fix a recipe that’s too salty

Choosing a designated driver if you are going out with a crowd of friends Ask someone you know will not be drinking to do the driving or use a ride-hailing service. If you choose to book a ride, ensure that your phone battery is fully charged before you go out and make sure the number plate on the car that arrives to pick you up matches the information given on the e-hailing app. Don’t overdo the drinking

Story continues below Advertisement

Excessive intake of alcohol impairs your judgement and awareness of your surroundings. “If you choose not to drink and you drive yourself to your event, keep in mind that there will probably be numerous drivers on the road who are driving under the influence of alcohol and unable to drive safely,” says Kerry Hayes, editor of “Out & About SA”. “So keep focused and aware of cars around you that may show signs of a drunk driver at the wheel. Drive slower and more carefully so if you need to react, any swerving or braking will have a lower impact than if you are driving faster.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Eat before you go Get that lining! Always eat before you go to a New Year’s Eve celebration. Remember that alcohol enters the bloodstream through your stomach and small intestine, and if there’s no food lining your stomach, alcohol enters your bloodstream faster. This means that it affects you sooner and lowers your judgement of how much you are drinking. Some of the best foods to eat before consuming alcohol include oats and bananas, which are easy to digest and slow the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream; salmon, which reduces the effects of alcohol on the body; and berries, which can help you stay hydrated.

Be careful about what you share on social media Some people love to show off where they are at and what they are doing, especially around the big days, but it can also be dangerous. “For younger people especially, be aware that posting about your whereabouts and activities is a map and timeline for criminals who could be waiting for you,” Hayes says.

Let people you trust know where you are Technology has made it easy to let others know where you are. “Sharing your live location on WhatsApp for an agreed-upon amount of time is a great way to ensure your trusted friend or family member knows where you are,” says Hayes.