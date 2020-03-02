6 tips to know when taking a holiday by train

Travelling by train is a holiday on its own. You get to watch as the world outside passes by and explore horizons as you make new friends and enjoy leisure foods and snacks. With the right preparation, a holiday by train can be a fun time. Here are some tips: You will need a pillow and a blanket Although seats on most trains are reasonably comfortable, you cannot bank on them for a good night's sleep. Most trains do not offer sleeper packs to passengers as airlines do, so you will need to carry your own small travel pillow and a fleece blanket to keep you warm during those cold nights. Research about discounts and deals

After identifying your vacation destination, you should research more about the train company that offers the most favourable deals to your destination. There are different deals and discounts for different people, especially for children and students.

Bring your own snacks

Many long-distance trains offer food and snacks to passengers, and the food can be pretty delicious. However, the food is more pricier than they are tasty. If you are travelling on a budget, on the other hand, it is safer to load up on all the snacks you will need for the journey before boarding.

Sometimes, the items on the menu may not be favourable. It is better to pack the snacks and not eat them because the food on the train is excellent than not pack any and then end up starving all day. Most trains allow passengers to bring alcohol on board. Some trains also offer an all-inclusive package.

Switch off your phone

Although most modern trains have wifi, it is not advisable to keep flipping through your phone or tablet when taking a holiday by train. If you must use the phone, only use it to capture moments along the way.

Note that the tracks often wind through the wilderness, so there are many spectacular views that you’d rather witness with your eyes than take videos or images.Taking a holiday by train also allows you the time to connect with yourself.

Understand the train’s luggage policy

Some trains have generous luggage policies, while others have strict baggage rules. Before you pack your bags, find out what is allowed on the train and what is prohibited.

For most trains, you won’t be charged extra for two bags and a few personal items, but you will be charged for each additional carry-on. If you have to pay more, rather squeeze everything in one or two suitcases.

Dress for comfort

Pack some yoga pants, a few t-shirts, a scarf, and a pair of cosy socks to sleep in. These are better than pyjama pants because you can wear them even during the day. Depending on the time of year, you might need a light jacket.