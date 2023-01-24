7 reasons why you should shift from unmanaged travel to working with a travel management company

Business travel is back, however, the challenges remain; affordability, logistics, efficiency, and reliability to name a few. Therefore, having an expert at the click of a button can save you time and money.
Research highlights the fact that people travelling for business find it stressful, causing them to feel anxious. Hence, it is advised to put your trust in travel managing companies, as they offer an end-to-end travel service.
Bonnie Smith, GM of Corporate Traveller South Africa said: “Travel bookings are deceptively simple. The process is simple enough and anyone with an internet connection can do it.’’
‘’But what many people don’t account for is the time it’s taking away from the core business, the unnecessary stress it’s creating, and the exclusive rates and deals only available to TMCs. Often the best deal they can see is still far higher than what a TMC has access to,” Smith adds.
Just how do TMCs help you save money?
- It saves you time, not only during the booking process but also when it comes to filing claims, generating reports, and tracking staff. What might take you a few minutes they’ll do in a few seconds.
- They have access to exclusive industry rates and can use their own buying power to negotiate deals on your behalf.
- If your business already has negotiated rates and discounts in place, the need for a TMC might seem redundant. But in almost all cases TMCs have the power to honour these existing relationships and expand on them.
- They spend their days dealing with vendors and service providers finding and negotiating the best deals and rates. Instead of you having to sift through multiple websites and track results across spreadsheets.
- TMC’s know which hotels are two-star parading as three, which airlines to avoid, the best routes to and in a destination, and all the little details you need to know before travelling to somewhere new.
- They monitor everything related to any given trip and that includes pandemic developments, airport and road closures, weather conditions, strikes, and a host of other things.
- There’s someone available 24/7 to handle any requests, disputes, or emergencies.
Business travel is an essential component of business growth and development, as well as employee attraction and retention. Making the shift from unmanaged travel to working with a TMC can be a seamless process that will deliver almost instant benefit, as experts advise.