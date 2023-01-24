7 reasons why you should shift from unmanaged travel to working with a travel management company

Business travel is back, however, the challenges remain; affordability, logistics, efficiency, and reliability to name a few. Therefore, having an expert at the click of a button can save you time and money. Research highlights the fact that people travelling for business find it stressful, causing them to feel anxious. Hence, it is advised to put your trust in travel managing companies, as they offer an end-to-end travel service.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bonnie Smith, GM of Corporate Traveller South Africa said: “Travel bookings are deceptively simple. The process is simple enough and anyone with an internet connection can do it.’’ ‘’But what many people don’t account for is the time it’s taking away from the core business, the unnecessary stress it’s creating, and the exclusive rates and deals only available to TMCs. Often the best deal they can see is still far higher than what a TMC has access to,” Smith adds. Just like you are a specialist in your industry, TMCs are specialists in business travel and can help you save money and time, stress free. Picture: Jep Gambardella/Pexels Just how do TMCs help you save money?