7 ways to be a good weed tourist

By Andrea Sachs As more countries legalise recreational marijuana, incorporating weed into your holiday is becoming as normal as sampling craft beer at a brewery or a flight of wine at a local vineyard.

However, unlike bars and wineries, the weed culture is governed by a set of manners and rules that you likely won’t pick up from your grandparents. “Cannabis has its own culture and etiquette. Many of us know ‘puff, puff, pass’. That’s weed etiquette right there,” said Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute and author of the 2019 book, “Higher Etiquette”. Though the laws will vary depending on the destination, several universal tenets apply. Here are some tips to help you move safely, smartly and confidently through the budding landscape.

Find places where weed is legal First, make sure that recreational marijuana is legal in your destination. Elsewhere in the world, some countries have fully legalised it, such as Canada and Thailand.

Others have placed restrictions on the industry. In Uruguay, only residents can purchase it. Portugal and Mexico have decriminalized the drug but do not allow commercial sales. Spain and the Netherlands condone it, though Amsterdam is cracking down on tourists smoking in its Red Light District.

For country-specific information, check the department's online international travel section. For instance, the profile for the Netherlands reads: “Despite common misperceptions, marijuana and hashish are controlled substances in the Netherlands, and although not enforced in defined tourist areas, possession is a crime that can result in a fine.”

Carry cash and an ID In the United States, you must be at least 21 years old to buy and consume marijuana in states where it is legal. Dispensaries and lounges will accept a valid driving licence, passport or military card, among other official forms of ID.

Bring the real thing. At the Woods, a dispensary and lounge in West Hollywood, security turned away a young woman who only had a photo of her passport on her phone. Abroad, use your passport, since foreign retailers might not recognise a US driver's license. When purchasing marijuana, shop at licensed dispensaries and avoid black markets, which may deal in questionable product. On the packaging, look for a “universal symbol” – reassurance that the goods have been tested and are compliant. The icon usually features a pot leaf and an exclamation point or the words “Contains THC”.

Most cannabis businesses cannot access credit cards because of the financial companies' ties to large national or multinational banks and their fear of clashing with federal policy, explained Morgan Fox, political director of the National Organisation for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML). Some dispensaries have an ATM on-site, but not all. For this reason, customers should withdraw cash beforehand. “Credit card service is incredibly rare – possibly non-existent – at licensed cannabis retailers,” Fox said, “and many of them are forced to operate in cash because of the difficulty in obtaining even simple bank accounts or on-site ATM services”. Ask your friendly budtender

Smoking a blunt or eating an edible is not as predictable as, say, drinking a Bud Light or sipping an Aperol spritz. At the dispensary, consult with a budtender, a role that is sometimes half-pharmacist, half-mixologist. “Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” said Stephen Brown, a manager at Jad’s Mile High Smoke, a Denver lounge with an on-site dispensary. “How are you looking to feel? Giggly or laid-back?”

One of the commandments of weed consumption is, “start low and go slow”.

Weed affects each person differently, but in general smoking works the fastest (almost immediately) and edibles are the pokiest (several hours). Moses, the lead budtender at Simply Pure dispensary in Denver, recommends micro-dosing, or consuming five grams or less. “Look for small percentages and work your way up. A two-pack of pre-rolls is a great place to start,” he said. “Having too much too fast will put you in a bad head space.”

The type of strain will also shape your experience, so tell the budtender what kind of activities you plan to pair with your marijuana. If you want to relax, choose an indica. For a jolt of energy, pick up a sativa. For a blend of both, go for a hybrid. If you're a new user, start with a strain that has a higher amount of CBD than THC and work your way up. Respect anti-smoking laws

A basic rule of thumb is that any place that does not allow tobacco smoking will most likely ban pot smoking and vaping. “I think the biggest mistake people make is thinking that cannabis can be consumed anywhere and that it will be welcomed anywhere,” Post said. “You really need to pay attention to the situation around you and think about what is going to be appropriate and best for all parties involved.”

Despite the laws, many marijuana industry experts say that some places are permissive, as long as you smoke with discretion. For lodging, April Black, co-founder of Higher Way Travel, suggests booking a hotel with a rooftop pool or bar and guest rooms with private balconies. She also said a comedy club and nightclub in West Hollywood, known as the Emerald Village, will tolerate pot smokers in their open-air areas.

“Enjoy your cannabis on the down low,” she said. Don“t consume on an empty stomach Before smoking or consuming an edible, eat real food. THC is fat-soluble, so filling your belly can hasten your high and also help offset any negative side effects. “You get more out of it if you eat something fatty,” Brown said.

Be mindful of privacy in consumption lounges If you are planning to visit a consumption lounge, familiarise yourself with the rules before arriving. Don’t bring outside weed if it's not allowed, or pack a to-go baggie if it’s BYOW.

At these venues, visitors can often buy or borrow rolling papers and bongs. For any shared equipment, clean the mouthpiece with an alcohol wipe before and after use. Return it to the proper shelf or cabinet afterwards. One important best practice applies to any time or anywhere marijuana is present: Never snap photos of participants without their permission. Recreational and medical cannabis can be a very private matter, even outside one's residence. “Respect your neighbour. Not everyone’s out,” said Leia Flynn, co-owner of Flight Lounge. “It’s really about privacy and a providing a safe space.”

Have an exit strategy As with any activity that involves a mind-altering substance, don't go out solo; invite trusted friends along. Avoid driving. Choose entertainment or social venues in well-lit and -trafficked areas served by ride hailing or cabs. Stick close to your hotel or rental property, in case you overdo it.

“Use ride share, have a spirit guide (designated driver), call a cab or just stay put until the right time,” Visit Modesto in California advises in its online guide. If at any point you feel like you have over-consumed, tell a friend and an employee, who might have a remedy on hand. “Feeling dizzy? Lightheaded? Nauseous? Notify staff immediately,” reads a sign at the Woods’s Ganja Giggle Garden. Chris Chiari, who is building a marijuana-smoking lounge for his Patterson Inn in Denver, said sugar or black peppercorns – sniffed or chewed – can neutralize THC.