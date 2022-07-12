ACSA launches mobile airport App

Acsa unveils mobile airport App for a smooth passenger journey, which allows passengers to get all the information they require when travelling, at the touch of a button. Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has launched a new and innovative mobile App, which is aimed at enhancing the customer experience for Acsa passengers as they move through airports or seek travel-related information.

ACSA launched its mobile App which is available for download on all phones. Picture: Unsplash The Acsa App, which was launched at the beginning of July, is available for free download on Apple, Google and Huawei App stores. Acsa chief information officer Mthoko Mncwabe says that the App, which was designed to make the passenger airport experience easier and seamless, has considered the needs of their customers when getting ready to take a flight. All the airlines that operate in South Africa fly to Cape Town Airport. It is a major gateway for tourism in the country. | David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA According to Acsa, registration is easy and simple and they have taken into consideration the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) and data privacy, and passengers can also unlock their ultimate airport guide by using their email address, Google details, Facebook or Twitter accounts to sign up.

People can now keep track of their flights using Acsa’s easy-to-use App. | Unsplash Mncwabe also revealed that customers can view and search for flights by airport or use advanced search to get flight information for future flights. He said that this functionality also allowed passengers to subscribe to a flight to receive notifications on their flight status. “Travellers can also pre-book parking at ORTIA and pay for parking tickets easily by using the App. Save your vehicle and card details for easy access and payment for parking. “This functionality also allows you to save your vehicle location, so you never get lost in any airport again,” adds Mncwabe.

