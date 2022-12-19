As the Western Cape approaches hot summer months, take wildfire precautions for you and your family

Recently, senior fire fighting authorities and the Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning Anton Bredell met at the Newlands Fire Base Station in Cape Town to discuss preparations for the next wildfire season. In the Western Cape, wildfire season typically lasts from November to May.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bredell said that each year, the Province responds to over 15 000 complaints of fire breakouts and that this year, the Department of Local Government will devote R16 million to battling fires. Wildfires are more common and challenging to contain in the hot, dry summer months. Bush fires within and outside of metropolitan areas that have the potential to become out of control are known as wildfires (sometimes referred to as veld fires). A tiny percentage of wildfires are started by natural events like lightning, whereas the majority are caused by people. Early fire alerts are still essential for swift fire suppression. When a fire does start, it is crucial to obtain control of it as soon as possible. The likelihood of a significant incident is reduced if a fire is put out within the first hour.

Therefore, the public is urged to call their local fire station at (dial 112) to report any indicators of fire, no matter how little they may seem. The Western Cape Department lists the following five factors as the primary causes of wildfires: Intentional: Arson is the intentional and unlawful act of igniting fires on purpose.

Story continues below Advertisement

Smoking: Discarded cigarette butts by drivers, pedestrians, or labourers in the wilderness or in the fields might start wildfires. Cooking fires: Especially in nature preserves or on farms, open fires for cooking and hot ashes left behind can start wildfires. Burning of debris: Both approved and unpermitted burning of debris has the potential to start fires if it is poorly handled or if the weather unexpectedly changes.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lightning: Lightning may start wildfires as well as structure fires. Bredell claims that the following circumstances might cause wildfires to spread quickly: Uphill movement is more rapid than downward movement.

Moving with the wind as opposed to against it. More quickly if there is dried-out and decaying plant matter. Quicker with limited fuel sources.

More quickly if the forest canopy is tangled. Wildfires are crucial for maintaining the health of the surrounding ecosystems, even if they may have catastrophic impacts on people, property, and animals. For instance, several varieties of fynbos plant seeds benefit from the heat produced by fires in germination. You can thus be better prepared if you have a better grasp of wildfires.

When a wildfire threatens your home, the Western Cape Fire Department advises you to: Despite how tiny it may seem, report the fire right away. Consider whether staying on your property is safer than leaving.

Dress in safety-conscious attire and footwear. Prepare food and medical supplies in case of an emergency. Move animals to safer locations.

Keep up with the news by tuning in to the radio. Water the yard and home, particularly on the side where the fire is headed. Plug gutters and water them.

In case the water supply stops, fill bathtubs, buckets, and trash cans with water. Also, have mops close at hand. Use damp towels or other similar materials to fill in any gaps between the doors and the floor. Lock all of the doors and windows.

If you decide to stay, go inside and wait for the fire to burn out. Bring hoses and other firefighting supplies inside. Inspect the interior of the building, including the hollow in the roof, and put out any tiny fires right away.

After the fire has been put out, keep watching. In the event that you choose to leave your house, keep in mind that every second counts: Run away first, then call for assistance. Create a house fire escape strategy and ensure that the entire family meets at a predetermined outdoor meeting spot.

Ensure that everyone in the household is familiar with two different routes to exit each room. Experiment with closing your eyes and navigating by feel. When around a fire, always crouch low to avoid being seen and try to keep your lips closed.

Regularly practise your family's emergency or house escape strategy. Never, under any circumstances, enter a burning structure again. This might have very negative effects on you. It will probably be gloomy, smoky, windy, dry, and hot during a wildfire. There can be weak water pressure, flaming embers being blown around, and no electricity or phone service.

Keep in mind that your life is the most important thing you own! When requested to do so by fire or law enforcement personnel, please leave right away. Don't wait to be asked to leave if you're worried. Drive cautiously, illuminate your car's headlights, and keep as far to the left of the road as you can. Regional public safety authorities employ a variety of strategies to notify the public during an emergency because no single means of communication is foolproof under such circumstances.

Although there is no assurance that every person will get a notification, these techniques enable local governments to promptly inform sizeable portions of the local community. Please get in touch with your local district municipality to report fires: City of Cape Town: 107 or 021 480 7700 from a cell phone.

Overberg: 028 425 1690 West Coast: 022 433 8700 Eden: 044 805 5071

Central Karoo: 023 414 2603 Cape Winelands: 021 887 4446 If you reside in Cape Town, you may also report fire threats by contacting the closest City of Cape Town Fire Station.