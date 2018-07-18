Travelling around South Africa is an adventure on its own, as there are so many parts of the country to explore whether you do on a tour or explore by yourself. One fun aspect about travelling is the sleeping arrangements, deciding whether to spend your nights sleeping under the stars or in one of the country’s highly rated hotels and guesthouses or in this case, find a comfortable and funky backpackers accommodation that is budget-friendly.

Here’s a list of interesting backpackers to check out from across the country.

Limpopo

The Modimolle Funky Stay Backpackers in an interesting lodge based in the Limpopo province. Modimolle Funky Stay backpackers is a site in the serene part of Modimolle situated by the Waterberg Mountains. The place is brightened up by the amount of colour used to decorate each room, giving guests a ‘funky stay’.

For more information check out: http://www.southofafrica.co.za/properties/modimolle-funky-stay-modimolle/

Modimolle Funky Stay Backpackers in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied

North West

For travellers entering or going through the North West province, the Rametsi Eco Lodge Game Farm in Swartruggens is beautiful location not only for backpackers, but also for families and groups. The Lodge is situated in the scenic Lyndleyspoort Valley, and is only 2 hours away from Gauteng.

For more information check out: www.rametsi.co.za

The Rametsi Eco Lodge, Swartruggens, North West. Picture: Supplied

Gauteng

Lebo’s Soweto Backpackers is a popular spot for travellers, especially those who are interested in getting a tour of Soweto. Lebo’s Soweto Backpackers is situated in Orlando, in the house that Lebo grew up in that he had transformed into a hostel for guests.

The site is right inside Soweto, giving travellers a sense of the bustling life of the township, whether through the tours offered by Lebo’s Soweto Backpackers or as the travellers go through the township.

For more information: www.sowetobackpackers.com

Lebo's Soweto Backpacking Tours in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

Free State

The Clarens Inn in the famed jewel town of the Eastern Free State offers discovery, relaxation and exhilaration at a friendly rate for the travellers who are budget-friendly. The inn has 4x4 trails for both SUVs and mountain bikes, as well as hiking trails up to peaks where guests are treated to scenic views of the sunset or the sunrise.

For more information: www.clarensinn.co.za

Clarens Inn, in Clarens, Free State. Picture: Supplied

Mpumalanga

In the popular paradise county of South Africa, is the Hazyview Adventure Backpackers in the relaxed town of Hazyview. Not very far from the Kruger National Park or Blyde River Canyon, the Hazyview Adventure Backpackers offer simple and comfortable rooms for backpackers who are exploring the bright and vast province.

For more information: www.hazybackpack.weebly.com

Hazyview Adventure Backpackers, in the Mpumalanga province. Picture: Supplied

Eastern Cape

In the beautiful coast of Jeffrey’s Bay is the Island Vibes Backpackers, a spot that guarantees comfort, fun and relaxation for guests. The backpacker's site is also a surf camp, being near the beach, and offers quite a number of activities for guests.

Take a look at their website for more information: jbay.islandvibe.co.za

Island Vibes Backpackers in Jeffrey's Bay. Picture: Supplied

Northern Cape

Perfectly situated halfway between Cape Town and Windhoek on the banks of the Orange River, Ouwerbos is a fisher’s paradise and a serene spot for backpackers, who want to be offline while they travel.

Check out their website for more information,: www.ouwerbos.co.za

The Ouwerbos River Camp in Vloedsdrift, Northern Cape. Picture: Supplied

Western Cape

Situated in the centre of Cape Town, in Greenpoint, Ashanti guest lodge is the ideal destination for the modern backpacker. The lodge borders the colourful suburb of Sea Point with its variety of shops, cafés and restaurants, as well as its beautiful promenade – a golden mile of seafront walkway and secluded beaches.

For more information: www.ashanti.co.za/