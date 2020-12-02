Check out our ultimate travel gift guide for 2020

Getting the right gift for your loved ones can be a daunting task and the pressure is higher if said person is addicted to travel. The gift of travel will bring a smile to anyone’s face. Here are some gift ideas for the travelholics out there. A drone Picture: Supplied. If your travel-obsessed friend or family member loves to record travel content, then a drone is an incredible gift idea. Drones allow travellers to capture cutting-edge photography and videos on a travel trip. Drones can cost anything from R1 000 to R100 000, so try to do your research before you settle for the right one.

A suggestion is the Syma X5UW-D, dubbed the perfect amateur hobby drone with an HD 720P camera.

Features include 90-degree rotation, wifi FPV function, wireless remote control, and 30-40m transmitter power, among others. Price: R1 299

Travel mugs

Picture: Supplied.

Travel mugs are not only a budget-friendly option, they offer many benefits for people constantly on the go. The Thermosteel Big Daddy Vacuum Tumbler is a mega travel mug that will accompany them on many journeys.

It does help that it can store up to 890ml.

The product is BPA free, keeps drinks hot for up to eight hours, keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and holds ice for up to 50 hours. If you want to spruce up the gift, add some other goodies like luggage tags and chocolate to the mug. Price: R250

Duffel bag

Picture: Supplied.

You can never have too much luggage. A duffel bag is the ultimate travel accessory, whether it’s an overnight trip to a coastal city or a weekend safari getaway. The trendy Supanova Kate Duffle Bag boasts an adjustable shoulder strap, two side compartments, one main zippered compartment and another small interior zippered compartment. Price: R301

Travel wallet

Picture: Supplied.

A travel wallet is ideal for the disorganised traveller. This nifty item is convenient and stores all your travel documents in one place.

The compact design allows for convenient storage, while the many compartments help to separate money and other valuables.

The Troika travel case with zipper cargosafe boasts four compartments for cards, two for tickets, passport and boarding cards, one mesh pocket and another with elastic straps. Price: R879.

A weekend away at a South African destination

Many South Africans have been exploring their country following the Covid-19 pandemic. If budget allows, why not gift your loved one a weekend away somewhere in South Africa?

There’s plenty of options to choose from, whether it is a safari at a game reserve, R&R at a resort overlooking the beach or an adventure-packed 4x4 expedition. Price: It depends on your budget.

There’s plenty of options, from inexpensive jaunts to luxury getaways.

