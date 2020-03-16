Coronavirus: 8 things the SA tourism industry can do

The Tourism Business Council South Africa (TBCSA) has commended the president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet for taking the necessary steps to combat the coronavirus.

CEO of TBCSA Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said that despite the negative impact this would have on the industry, he encourages the tourism industry to remain resilient and do its part.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa said 'If we act together, if we act now, and if we act decisively, we will overcome it, and I could not agree with him more.'

"We send our prayers to those who have been affected by the virus, and for their sake, we must work together as an industry and as a country to fight the further spread of the virus”, said Tshivhengwa.

He said a meeting will take place with key industry players to discuss post-coronavirus interventions, go-to-market strategies to promote the country and to ensure the overall sustainability of the tourism industry in South Africa.