Could teaching English be the perfect solution to taking your family abroad?

According to the Tefl Academy, teaching English as a foreign language has become a popular career choice for parents looking to escape the suburbs and move abroad, without leaving anyone behind. Despite it being popular among graduates and young couples, the academy said that families are jumping onto the Tefl trend, as a way to experience new countries and cultures with their children.

Story continues below Advertisement

So how can South Africans say goodbye to load shedding and leverage international teaching opportunities? According to the academy’s managing director, Rhyan O’Sullivan, they’ve seen the demographic of Tefl teachers change and expand over the past few years. “Previously reserved for backpackers and students on a gap year, a Tefl qualification has opened doors for families on the hunt for a new adventure. In many cases, having work experience can make you a top candidate at some schools. Plus, your kids will thank you later when they can add international experience, and possibly even a foreign language, to their own job applications one day,” O’Sullivan said.

He said that in some countries, teaching English jobs offer specific benefits to attract teachers with families, which can include free or discounted schooling, accommodation, and health insurance for the family. For example, China, Japan, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) all offer family housing. However, in the UAE, children will need to attend a fee-paying international school. “From earning potential to safety, lifestyle, and a lower cost of living – there are a number of reasons why locals are interested in taking their families abroad. Parents who want to give their children a world education – and satisfy their own itchy feet – can take the route less travelled, without compromising their income,” O’Sullivan said.

Story continues below Advertisement

To secure a job overseas, prospective teachers require a Tefl qualification, which can can be completed within four to six weeks. After securing a job, additional considerations include family visas, medical insurance, and initial travel costs. The Tefl Academy provides internationally accredited and regulated online courses and also offers accessible, flexible and cost-effective ways to get Tefl qualified. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.