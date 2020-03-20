Covid-19: 8 things you should do when you return to SA after a trip
For those who absolutely cannot afford to cancel their trips, returning home from your travels during the covid-19 outbreak is the scary part. Your mind may go through many things at this time.
You may find yourself asking: “What should I do now that I am home?”
“Should I continue my life as per usual?”
“Would I need to be quarantined?
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases suggests that if you are returning to South Africa, you should stay at home for 14 days. They maintain you have to adopt the social distancing rule.
Here they provide some tops when you return from your trip:
It is advised that you stay at home during the monitoring period. To protect those around you:
- Clean your hands frequently, using an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water and wash for 20 seconds.
- Keep a distance from healthy individuals (not showing respiratory symptoms) as much as possible (at least 1 meter).
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a disposable paper tissue, or cough and sneeze onto your flexed elbow. Dispose of the material after use and clean your hands immediately with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Improve airflow in living spaces at home by opening windows and doors as much as possible.
- Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also, watch for coughing or trouble breathing.
- Stay at home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for the 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.
- Do not use public transportation, such as taxis or trains during the time you are practising social distancing.
- Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centres and movie theatres) and limit your activities in public.