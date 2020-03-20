Covid-19: 8 things you should do when you return to SA after a trip

For those who absolutely cannot afford to cancel their trips, returning home from your travels during the covid-19 outbreak is the scary part. Your mind may go through many things at this time.

You may find yourself asking: “What should I do now that I am home?”

“Should I continue my life as per usual?”

“Would I need to be quarantined?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases suggests that if you are returning to South Africa, you should stay at home for 14 days. They maintain you have to adopt the social distancing rule.