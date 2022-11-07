Cruise essentials: Here’s what to pack

With unpredictable weather conditions and the variety of activities on and off the ship, packing for a trip can be daunting. Here’s a list of items you’ll need to make your trip as comfortable as possible without taking your entire wardrobe and all your make-up products along.

Clothing items For most of your trip, you will probably be relaxing on the ship taking part in activities or out exploring cities when docked. Comfort is key. Relax-fit pants and shorts with simple T-shirts are wardrobe basics which you can mix and match.

Pack a few sun dresses to add a more feminine touch. If you need something more formal a cocktail dress and a dressy pant suit are ideal. No ball gowns are needed. Outerwear is of the utmost importance. One never knows how the weather will be from one day to the next. Pack a few sweaters and a lightweight jacket. And don’t forget to always have a shawl at hand. Even if you’re not heading off to a tropical island destination, pack swimwear, in case you want to dip into the pool on board. You’re favourite swimming costume, a gorgeous cover-up and a wide-rimmed sun hat are all you need.

It can be hard to decide on which shoes to pack. However, shoes do take up a lot of space so choose wisely. A pair of sneakers – preferably white ones – and sandals or flip-flops are essential. One pair of formal shoes is all you need for those nights you want to dress up for dinner. When it comes to handbags the same rules apply. Stick to the basics. An all-purpose collapsible tote, small backpack and sling bag are all you need. Leave your expensive jewellery at home. The last thing you want is to lose a precious heirloom at sea. Stick to the basics and items you would wear on an everyday basis.

When it comes to skin care stick to the basics. Picture: Pexels/Koolshooter Toiletries and make-up You will need a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, body lotion and you’re basic skin-care products. When it comes to your skin-care products, keep it simple unless you can’t do without your nine-step routine but before you grab all of those products, the most important one is sunscreen. A high SPF sunblock is of the utmost importance.

When it comes to your make-up please don’t pack your entire make-up collection. You will not need all your eye colour pallets and all the shades of lipsticks you own. This is all you need when packing your make-up bag: 1. Light moisturising foundation

2. Two shades of lipstick. One for everyday casual like a nude or soft pink and one for more formal occasions or events. This can be a darker shade or your favourite classic red. 3. For your eyes, black eyeliner can work wonders. From a winged eyeline look to a subtle smokey eye, a soft black eyeliner pencil is versatile. Never leave home without waterproof mascara. One nude-toned eyeshade palette is all you need. 4. Your favourite shade of blusher and one highlighter are more than enough for your cheeks. Cream formats are perfect because they don’t require you to pack make-up brushes.