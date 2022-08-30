Do you have a fear of flying? You’re not alone - here are 5 celebs on the same ‘flight’

According to research, there are four common reasons as to why people have a fear of flying, as stated in anxieties.com report, there is no particular reason, some people have gradually become uncomfortable flying, even if they were fine with flying just a few years ago. The four common reasons include; you had a difficult time during a previous flight; you reacted to stories you have heard; you developed other problems which increased your discomfort with flying or you had several months of stress prior to becoming uncomfortable.

Story continues below Advertisement

If you experience any of these, here are five celebrities who have a fear of flying according to a The things report. 1. Ben Affleck View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Affleck🔵 (@benaffleckreturn) Yes, it might be strange for Batman to be afraid of flying but Ben Affleck has a pretty good reason; when the actor was only nine years old, he was brave enough to take the flight alone, however, during his solo adventure, the plane was struck by lightning, setting the vehicle on fire while still midair. Imagine how traumatising that was for him.

2. Megan Fox View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) According to sources, this bombshells fear came “out of nowhere” and she started experiencing high anxiety and panic attacks. However, the report states that she calms herself down by listening to some good old Britney Spears. 3. Jennifer Aniston

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) Based on Aniston’s Instagram post, it seems as though she does a lot of travelling. But sadly, the star of “Friends” hasn’t seen the world at its full potential based on her fear. At her 50th birthday celebration, she and her friends took a plane … when it suddenly made a loud explosive sound that had Aniston “shook” and anxious. The flight had to turn around, and the party-goers had to grab another flight. However, she hasn’t gone on a flight since.

Story continues below Advertisement

4. Travis Barker View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) This one is no joke, Travis Barker was actually involved in a plane crash back in 2008 and has resulted in him not boarding a plane for 13 years. The drummer who is now husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was on board as a plane fell, killing four people, including two who worked for him, and left his body badly burned. How crazy is that?

Story continues below Advertisement

5. DJ Khaled View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) Dj Khaled ‘s fear stems from a disturbing flight he took in the 2000s. The rapper was so shaken by the experience that he stuck solely with a tour bus for the next decade.