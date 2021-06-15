Don’t get duped by Airbnb hosts. Here’s what you need to know

Airbnb offerings are aplenty, some boasting lavish interior design, scenic views and out-of-this world amenities. If we have learnt anything from Twitter user @Katso_Pholo’s recent Airbnb scare it is to be cautious when booking our stays.

IOL Travel spoke to Airbnb to find out what to do if we encounter an unpleasant host. This is what it had to say: Communicate through Airbnb

The company said it protects hosts and guests by handling all communications and payments through a secure platform. "We regularly remind users to only pay and communicate through Airbnb. Never wire money, provide credit card information or pay a host directly. If you paid for your reservation outside of Airbnb, you may have paid for a fraudulent reservation. “We ask users to report any isolated incidents to us immediately," said a spokesperson.

There's a Resolution Centre Airbnb's Resolution Centre enables hosts and guests to send each other money for things connected to an Airbnb stay. "We withhold payment for a booking until 24 hours after a guest has checked into a listing before releasing the payment to the host, so there’s recourse in case something isn’t as expected.