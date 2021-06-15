Don’t get duped by Airbnb hosts. Here’s what you need to know
Airbnb offerings are aplenty, some boasting lavish interior design, scenic views and out-of-this world amenities.
If we have learnt anything from Twitter user @Katso_Pholo’s recent Airbnb scare it is to be cautious when booking our stays.
IOL Travel spoke to Airbnb to find out what to do if we encounter an unpleasant host.
This is what it had to say:
Communicate through Airbnb
The company said it protects hosts and guests by handling all communications and payments through a secure platform.
"We regularly remind users to only pay and communicate through Airbnb. Never wire money, provide credit card information or pay a host directly. If you paid for your reservation outside of Airbnb, you may have paid for a fraudulent reservation.
“We ask users to report any isolated incidents to us immediately," said a spokesperson.
There's a Resolution Centre
Airbnb's Resolution Centre enables hosts and guests to send each other money for things connected to an Airbnb stay.
"We withhold payment for a booking until 24 hours after a guest has checked into a listing before releasing the payment to the host, so there’s recourse in case something isn’t as expected.
"When we are made aware of behaviour that may violate our policies, we investigate and take action, up to removing users and listings from the platform."
You have Community Support
A Community Support team is on hand 24/7 to help. You can be reached via the app, by phone, through the Help Centre or on Twitter at @Airbnbhelp.