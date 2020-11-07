Do's and don'ts when parking at the airport

Most travellers have two choices when they catch a flight: they either get a lift or opt to park at the airport. Most choose the latter when the airport is far from home or their flight is early in the morning or at night.

Utilising the airport parking can take some getting used too. I remember the first time I parked at the airport. It took me almost 30 minutes to find the right location, that's after I asked around three airport staff for directions.

I expected the worse to be over when I found the parking, but I parked a distance from the airport terminal, which caused further delays.

Thankfully, with extra planning, you need not struggle when you park your vehicles at the airport. And, as I later found, there are staff who will transport you on golf carts.

Corporate Traveller South Africa GM Oz Desai shares the dos and dont’s when parking at the airport: