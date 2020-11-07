Do's and don'ts when parking at the airport
Most travellers have two choices when they catch a flight: they either get a lift or opt to park at the airport. Most choose the latter when the airport is far from home or their flight is early in the morning or at night.
Utilising the airport parking can take some getting used too. I remember the first time I parked at the airport. It took me almost 30 minutes to find the right location, that's after I asked around three airport staff for directions.
I expected the worse to be over when I found the parking, but I parked a distance from the airport terminal, which caused further delays.
Thankfully, with extra planning, you need not struggle when you park your vehicles at the airport. And, as I later found, there are staff who will transport you on golf carts.
Corporate Traveller South Africa GM Oz Desai shares the dos and dont’s when parking at the airport:
- Do consider adding an extra 30 minutes to the time that it will take you to get into the airport, just in case of any delays.
- Keep your parking ticket away in a safe place, somewhere you will find it when you arrive back to the airport.
- Take a picture of where you park your car as it can get confusing.
- Look out for signage indicating parking tariffs.
- Do not park in your usual ‘parking spot’ unless you have double-checked that it is still indeed situated in the long-term parking area.
- Do not leave any valuables in the car.