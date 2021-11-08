Eating on a plane: Everything you need to know

While one doesn't know what to expect on aeroplane menus (some airlines allow you to download menus for long haul flights on their website) or when flight attendants will serve them, it can be hard to plan meals on flights. That, coupled with the huge serving portions, makes it difficult for travellers to stay healthy on flights.

Here are some tips to stay healthy on your next flight. Monitor what you eat As tempting as it may seem to indulge in the three-course plane meal, one should moderate eating if not used to eating large portions.

Eat the way you would at home. If the meal is too big, ask the flight attendant if smaller meals like sandwiches or wraps are available. Alternatively, eat what you can and leave the rest. Flying makes digesting meals harder, so be mindful of what you consume. Request a special meal

Special meals are served first to guests and offer a range of options for travellers. So, whether you are a vegetarian, gluten-free, halaal, kosher, or on a low-fat diet, there’s plenty of options. Request this when making your booking. Pack snacks If you are on a healthy diet, you can carry some snacks along for the flight. Items like protein bars, dried fruit and nuts and other small packaged items can be brought on the flight to enjoy. Alternatively, ask the flight attendant what snacks they have and munch on them.

Steer away from caffeine or alcohol A cup of coffee may seem tempting, but it is not worth it. Consuming caffeine and alcohol can cause dehydration. The last thing you want is to spend your holiday feeling sick and miserable. Drink lots of water