Epic Instagram-worthy cruises for millennials









Cruiseliners are making their ship offerings attractive for millennials. Picture: Supplied. More and more millennials are jumping onboard cruise ships for insta-fuelled holidays on the ocean. And, we do not blame them. Cruiseliners are making their ship offerings attractive for all age groups. The young traveller wants high tech, sustainability, authentic experiences, fantastic dining, Instagram-friendly decor and wifi so they can share their experiences with their followers. Travellers seek value for money holiday experiences, and that is what makes cruises special.

Besides all the activities on board, there's free food and excursions to nearby islands (depending on the cruise itinerary and weather).

Sara Park, Marketing Campaign Manager at Cruiseabout, said millennials wanting to hop on the local travel trend can board a local or regional cruise. The 2019/2020 domestic cruise season sets sail on November 17, 2019, with MSC Orchestra.

MSC Cruises are top of the list when it comes to South African travellers as it docks at Portuguese Island and Pomene in Mozambique for day excursions.

Trendy river cruises

River cruising is the trendiest way to see Europe in 2020. Park cites U River Cruises as the perfect choice for the millennial-minded traveller. U River Cruises offer river cruises in seven European countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia, Austria and Hungary.

The ships are kitted out with everything the trendy cruiser would want from rooftop bars, craft beer and mixology classes, kayaking, cycling, paint and wine nights, communal dining with fresh-pressed juices and avo, and cool local-led excursions in the destinations.

Sustainable and eco-friendly adventures

The millennial traveller seeks authentic, extraordinary experiences far off the beaten track. Sustainability is also no longer a nice-to-have but essential for millennial travellers when choosing a travel operator.

G Adventures offers small group adventure cruises ranging from eight to 21 days. Aimed at 18 to 30 somethings, travellers can sail Cuba, Greece, Sri Lanka, Croatia or Vietnam's Mekong Delta on yachts, catamarans or riverboats.

For the adventurers looking to head very far off that well-trodden path, there's also expedition-style cruises in the Arctic, Antarctica and the Norwegian fjords.

Ocean cruising re-imagined

Celebrity Edge, currently cruising the Caribbean and Mediterranean, features hot tubs on raised platforms, floating restaurants and cocktails almost too beautiful to drink. The ship was named one of Time Magazine's greatest places.

Celebrity Apex, which will launch in April 2020, will feature many insta worthy spots.

Royal Caribbean's Quantum and Oasis Class ships offer shopping experiences, a skydiving simulator, a circus school, molecular gastronomy workshops and escape rooms.

Millennial travellers can also check out themed cruises, incorporating characters from Star Wars and bands or series.




