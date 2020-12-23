Essentials you’ll need for an outdoor adventure while exploring during SA's second wave

More travellers will be opting for the great outdoors during their summer travels as South Africa is currently facing a second wave of coronavirus. So, before you embark on an outdoor adventure, there are a few items you will require. These items will depend on where you are going and how long you will spend at the destination. Here are the items you should add to your outdoor adventure list: A pair of hiking boots Invest in good quality hiking boots to help you navigate the rough terrain. Your feet will thank you later!

A backpack

A backpack needs to be comfortable, and the weight should be determined by the number of hours you are out and about. The bag will help store all your essentials, including additional clothing during short or overnight trips.

Sunscreen

Always remember to apply plenty of sunscreen, not forgetting the back of your ears and neck.

Insect repellent

Depending on where you are travelling to, carry insect repellent to apply before your adventure. Some areas in South Africa and surrounding countries have malaria outbreaks, so speak to your doctor or a specialised travel doctor on whether you should take a prophylactic and what products are best to purchase.

Food and water

Depending on the length of your outdoor adventure, always have ample food and water in your backpack. Activities like hikes can be strenuous, so try to fuel up regularly.

A hat

With the weather getting warmer, a wide-brimmed hat is an essential item. A floppy hat is ideal if you are going to be in the sun for extended periods.

Power bank

Power banks come in handy when the juice on your device runs low, especially if you are travelling to locations with limited electricity supply.

Medication

Pack your medicine as medical emergencies can take place at any time. Speak to your doctor about what medication is best to take with you and ensure that you get it before you embark on an outdoor trip.

Mask

Last but not least, always wear your mask. Carry a few spare masks when travelling.

