Explore SA's lesser-known hidden gems the Brent Lindeque way

South African media personality and blogger Brent Lindeque is encouraging visitors to South Africa to explore the country's lesser-known hidden gems. "If I were to market our beautiful country, I wouldn’t focus on the obvious beauty of the Kruger National Park, or our pristine beaches, lush Winelands, forests, lagoons or even that stunning Table Mountain. We need to focus more on the lesser-known hidden gems that our gorgeous country has to offer," he said.

Lindeque said there is something for everyone – from the dramatic sea views along the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape to the gorgeous forested area of Tsitsikamma. In KwaZulu-Natal, he suggested adding Kosi Bay, St Lucia and Shakaland, a small cultural village in Eshowe, to your bucket list. If you are interested in road trips, he suggested driving through Namaqualand, Northern Cape. Lindeque said the route offers quaint accommodation and picturesque landscapes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brent Lindeque (@brentlindeque) He said bush enthusiasts should explore Mokala National Park in the Northern Cape and Pafuri Camp at the Kruger National Park.

He also adores visiting Jaci’s Lodges in Madikwe. "Jaci and Jan van Heteren are the founders and owner-manager couple, and their hidden jewel offers the ideal destination for unrivalled game-viewing and luxury accommodation. "In Cederberg, in the Western Cape, Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve offers its own beauty. Despite being a gorgeous setting, the nature reserve strives towards a cleaner, better future by adapting to an eco-friendlier approach to managing the lodge. I think that’s something we can all get behind," he told IOL Travel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brent Lindeque (@brentlindeque) McGregor, according to him, is another town South Africans should explore.

"McGregor, situated 22km from Robertson, is affectionately called the love child between the Boland and the Karoo," he said. For foodies, Lindeque raves about the Saggy Stone Brewing Company restaurant that offers beer tasting on the Amandalia farm near Robertson. "It’s such a great relaxed vibe, with awesome food and beer. It’s a working fruit farm surrounded by orchards and perfect for a detour. Slightly Nutty in Bloemfontein should also be on your foodie bucket list.