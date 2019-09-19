Holiday romances are a fun way to let your hair down and discover someone new. Picture: Pixabay

If you are single and on your way to a holiday, chances are you will embark on a holiday romance. Holiday romances are a fun way to let your hair down and discover someone new. Most associate holiday romances as sexual, but that isn’t the case for many travellers.

Romance can mean dates to tourist attractions, nights out enjoying each other’s company and developing a strong bond and connection with the person.

Here are some tips:

The search

Don’t be too eager

Going to a destination for a holiday romance is silly. Holiday romances should not be planned and should happen naturally. Many travellers travel to local spots to find a holiday bae and end up attracting the wrong type of people. Many people search for a holiday romance with the wrong intentions. Some seek sex and not an emotional connection.

Weigh your options

Do not call the first person you meet “bae”. Talk with a few travellers and see which one shares your interests and the person whose company you enjoy more.

Be mysterious, but not too much

A holiday means that you have limited time to spark that romance. Instead of playing hard to get, make your intentions known that you are attracted to that person.

The romance

Once you have found “the person” here are some tips to follow:

Plan tours that interest you both

Now that you have acquainted yourself with each other, plan activities that excite you both. For example, a romantic stroll in Paris, a safari in South Africa or a visit to a world heritage site. The tours would give you time to get to know each other and create memories.

Spend time apart

People travel to enjoy a destination and its offerings. While it may be tempting to spend the entire day with your holiday bae, you should have time to explore on your own, especially if you travelled with a friend or family member.

Have fun

Holiday romances are a great escape from reality so try to enjoy every moment without being serious about everything. Embrace the time you have with them and try not to sweat the small stuff.

Do not get drunk

Drunk holidaymakers may end up making bad choices or put themselves in danger - something that you do not want to happen during your trip. Always let your loved ones know where you are at all times and always trust your instincts.

After

Be realistic

A holiday romance should end as soon as you step inside the aircraft to head back home. As much as you may like the person and would want to pursue something, these romances never go beyond your holiday unless you and bae are willing to start a long-distance relationship.

[email protected]