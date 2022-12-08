Getting ready for your holiday away? Here are tips on how to pack like a pro

By now you’re probably counting down the days to that long-awaited holiday trip. Whether you’re keeping it local or taking a trip overseas, the most dreaded part of the trip is always the packing.

Story continues below Advertisement

While you know you should keep your baggage as light as possible, the fewer bags the better, one is always faced with the dilemma of what must go and what must stay. Especially when you’re one of those “just in case” packers who want to travel with their entire wardrobe and each and every beauty product! Here are tips on how to pack like a pro for your trip:

Start by making a list To avoid the worry that you may forget essential items for your trip, making a list to help you to identify what is necessary and eliminate anything that might be excessive. Lay out the necessities first and work from there. Roll it. Don’t fold it

Story continues below Advertisement

Roll your garments to maximize the amount of room in your suitcase. Not only does the rolling method make it possible to pack more in your bag, it also makes it simpler to quickly examine all of your belongings (compared to clothing that is folded or piled into your suitcase). The added bonus is that things are far less likely to be wrinkled on arrival. Roll your clothes instead of folding them. Picture: Pexels: Vlada Karpovich Carry it on If you’re packing a jacket, wear it! This takes one of the largest items out of your suitcase and can also serve as a pillow or comforter on the plane or in the car when it gets chilly.

Story continues below Advertisement

There’s no shame in wearing the same thing twice Pack clothing and shoes that you can get away with wearing once, twice, or even three times. Items like jeans, sweatshirts, cardigans and shoes can all be dressed up or down for different settings. Opt for travel-size items