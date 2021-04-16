Green travel: Your holidays can be sustainable and fun at the same time

Are you someone who books sustainable holidays that protect nature and communities, then read on.

Beyond Green, a sustainable travel company, launched a curated guide for travellers seeking a more purposeful way to explore the world, which features a global portfolio of 27 hotels, resorts, and lodges that promote sustainability in action.

Travellers can discover, plan and enjoy adventures that align with their sustainable travel values and aspirations through intuitive tools and experiences. These include a new brand website dedicated to storytelling and other perks.

Lindsey Ueberroth, the chief executive and its parent company, Preferred Hotel Group, said Beyond Green aimed to inspire a kinder and gentler way to explore the planet.

“At the heart of Beyond Green is a belief that to travel gently and with purpose is to travel well. More than ever, each of our individual travel choices make a difference. Together with our outstanding member properties, we designed Beyond Green to make it easier for travellers to enjoy incredible luxury vacations that also support significant social and environmental change for the future," said Ueberroth.