Green travel: Your holidays can be sustainable and fun at the same time
Are you someone who books sustainable holidays that protect nature and communities, then read on.
Beyond Green, a sustainable travel company, launched a curated guide for travellers seeking a more purposeful way to explore the world, which features a global portfolio of 27 hotels, resorts, and lodges that promote sustainability in action.
Travellers can discover, plan and enjoy adventures that align with their sustainable travel values and aspirations through intuitive tools and experiences. These include a new brand website dedicated to storytelling and other perks.
Lindsey Ueberroth, the chief executive and its parent company, Preferred Hotel Group, said Beyond Green aimed to inspire a kinder and gentler way to explore the planet.
“At the heart of Beyond Green is a belief that to travel gently and with purpose is to travel well. More than ever, each of our individual travel choices make a difference. Together with our outstanding member properties, we designed Beyond Green to make it easier for travellers to enjoy incredible luxury vacations that also support significant social and environmental change for the future," said Ueberroth.
Costas Christ, the brand leader of Beyond Green and president of Beyond Green Travel, said travellers needed to question how they could make sustainability the new normal during their trips.
“The question is no longer whether we can transform travel based upon sustainable tourism principles and practices, which can be a powerful force for saving nature, regenerating ecosystems, and providing tangible social and economic benefits to local people while also celebrating cultural diversity and inclusiveness around the world,” he said.
“Rather, the most important question is how travellers can help make sustainability the new normal around the world while also having a great vacation. The answer is when we travel the sustainable way, we can have a positive impact right now on the places we visit.”